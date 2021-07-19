Trending
July 19, 2021 / 12:36 PM

More than 30 die during heavy monsoon rain in India

An Indian man holds an umbrella as he walks along a water-logged street during heavy rain in Chennai, India, on Friday. Photo by Idress Mohammed/EPA-EFE
July 19 (UPI) -- Heavy rain in India's financial capital of Mumbai over the weekend during a monsoon caused a landslide and wall collapse, killing more than 30 people.

The National Disaster Response Force said the wall collapse in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur led to the mudslide, leading to 21 deaths. At least 10 more died in Vikhroli when a mudslide slammed into several homes.

The rainfall also flooded a water purification plant, leaving a part of Mumbai without drinking water until functionality was regained Monday morning.

"Necessary repairs were made after inspecting the plant concerned," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, according to India Today. "After this, all the necessary technical procedures were followed and the pumps were started step by step. As soon as the plant was started, water supply was restored in many parts of the city, including the western suburbs, from Sunday evening."

Officials said rain was expected to continue for the next five days. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai Monday, reporting gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain in Delhi and the surrounding region left many parts of the city impassable, submerging busses and vehicles. Nearly 3 inches of rain fell in 24 hours there.

Moderate rain was expected to continue in the surrounding cities near Delhi, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters warned of partial damage to farm crops, horticulture and vulnerable structures because of sustained rainfall and strong winds.

