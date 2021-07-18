Pope Francis delivers first address from Vatican since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis delivered his first address from the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican after undergoing surgery for colon diverticulitis two weeks ago. File Photo by Claudio Peri/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis once again appeared at the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Sunday, two weeks removed from intestinal surgery.

The 84-year-old addressed the crowd in Saint Peter's Square for the first time since the surgery.

In his address, Francis said that to truly rest we must "return to the heart of things," noting that Jesus lived his life in service of others but would daily "withdraw in prayer, in silence, in intimacy with the Father."

"His tender invitation -- rest a while -- should accompany us," he said.

The pope added that during the summer we should "learn how to take a break."

"Turn off the mobile phone to gaze into the eyes of others, cultivate silence, contemplate nature, regenerate ourselves in dialogue with God," he said.

Last Sunday, Francis spoke from the balcony of the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome where he was recovering from surgery for colon diverticulitis.

He expressed his "appreciation and my encouragement to the doctors and all healthcare workers and hospital staff."

On Wednesday, Francis was discharged from Gemelli Hospital and returned to the Vatican.