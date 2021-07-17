Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2021 / 12:46 PM

Only 2 injuries reported after plane crash-lands in Russia with 18 aboard

By
Don Jacobson
A Russian Antonov An-28 aircraft, such as the one pictured here, crashed Friday in Siberia with 18 people aboard. File photo by Dmitriy Pichugin/Wikimedia Commons
A Russian Antonov An-28 aircraft, such as the one pictured here, crashed Friday in Siberia with 18 people aboard. File photo by Dmitriy Pichugin/Wikimedia Commons

July 17 (UPI) -- Two people who were aboard a passenger plane that safely crash-landed in Siberia with 18 people aboard have been admitted to hospitals, Russian media reported Saturday.

A pilot and a passenger, two of the survivors aboard the Antonov An-28 plane that came down in Tomsk on Friday, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Advertisement

A medical official said the plane's captain sustained a broken leg but no one else onboard came away from the harrowing accident with serious injuries.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced the plane operated by Siberian Light Aviation was found in the Bakchar district with everyone safe two hours after it had disappeared from air traffic controllers' radar while en route from town of Kedrovoye to Tomsk.

RELATED No survivors from plane that crashed in eastern Russia, gov't says

"We all believed in a miracle, and thanks to the professionalism of the pilots it happened. Everyone is alive," regional governor Sergei Zvachkin said in a statement after directing the search.

An inspection and a criminal case have been opened over the incident, local officials said.

Siberian Light Aviation CEO Andrey Bogdanov told Tass the plane's engines could have failed due to extreme weather conditions.

RELATED More than two dozen feared dead after plane crashes in east Russia

"We will analyze everything," he said. "We do have a hypothesis: extraordinary climate conditions. Because, between the takeoff in Kedrovoye and the 3,000 meter altitude, the temperature dropped by over 20 degrees," perhaps causing a "snap systemic icing."

The crash came less than two weeks after an An-26 plane carrying 26 passengers and two crew went down in the Kamchatka region in Eastern Russia with no survivors reported.

South Sudan plane plane crash kills dozens

Photo by Jo Anyang/ UPI | License Photo
RELATED Cargo plane crash off coast of Hawaii injures 2

Latest Headlines

Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs past 150
World News // 2 hours ago
Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs past 150
July 17 (UPI) -- The death toll Saturday from Western Europe flooding climbed above 150, local authorities said.
France to require negative COVID-19 tests for travelers from Britain
World News // 3 hours ago
France to require negative COVID-19 tests for travelers from Britain
July 17 (UPI) -- France on Saturday tightened COVID-19 restrictions on people arriving in the country from Britain and some other European countries, requiring them to show a negative test taken within the previous 24 hours.  
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
World News // 16 hours ago
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the East Pacific on Friday.
Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian officials transferred former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to a penal colony in Mordovia, a human rights watchdog said Friday.
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
World News // 1 day ago
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
World News // 23 hours ago
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- A Ugandan weightlifter in Japan who'd been hoping to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics went missing from his hotel Friday despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on athletes, local officials said.
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
July 16 (UPI) -- A South Korean lawmaker issued a warning against "election interference" after the Chinese ambassador to Seoul criticized presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
World News // 1 day ago
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
July 16 (UPI) -- Hungary has approved a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to be administered on a case-by-case basis, after local media said Hungarians vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine did not reach the required level of antibodies.
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
World News // 1 day ago
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the music producer behind South Korea's boy group BTS, has joined the country's stock-rich list as the stock price of his company HYBE jumped this year.
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
July 16 (UPI) -- North Korea could be taking preventative measures against climate change by planting more trees and protecting crops from extreme heat as temperatures soar to record highs on the peninsula.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/