Only 2 injuries reported after plane crash-lands in Russia with 18 aboard

July 17 (UPI) -- Two people who were aboard a passenger plane that safely crash-landed in Siberia with 18 people aboard have been admitted to hospitals, Russian media reported Saturday.

A pilot and a passenger, two of the survivors aboard the Antonov An-28 plane that came down in Tomsk on Friday, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

A medical official said the plane's captain sustained a broken leg but no one else onboard came away from the harrowing accident with serious injuries.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced the plane operated by Siberian Light Aviation was found in the Bakchar district with everyone safe two hours after it had disappeared from air traffic controllers' radar while en route from town of Kedrovoye to Tomsk.

"We all believed in a miracle, and thanks to the professionalism of the pilots it happened. Everyone is alive," regional governor Sergei Zvachkin said in a statement after directing the search.

An inspection and a criminal case have been opened over the incident, local officials said.

Siberian Light Aviation CEO Andrey Bogdanov told Tass the plane's engines could have failed due to extreme weather conditions.

"We will analyze everything," he said. "We do have a hypothesis: extraordinary climate conditions. Because, between the takeoff in Kedrovoye and the 3,000 meter altitude, the temperature dropped by over 20 degrees," perhaps causing a "snap systemic icing."

The crash came less than two weeks after an An-26 plane carrying 26 passengers and two crew went down in the Kamchatka region in Eastern Russia with no survivors reported.

