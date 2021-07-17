Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2021 / 9:32 AM

France to require negative COVID-19 tests for travelers from Britain

By
Don Jacobson
People not wearing protective face masks walk past the Arc of Triomphe in Paris on June 17. File photo by Yoan Vala/ EPA-EFE
People not wearing protective face masks walk past the Arc of Triomphe in Paris on June 17. File photo by Yoan Vala/ EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- France on Saturday tightened COVID-19 restrictions on people arriving from Britain and some other European countries, requiring them to show a negative test taken within the previous 24 hours.

In a statement, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that beginning at midnight Sunday, travelers from Britain, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands will be required to produce proof of a negative test, Radio France International reported.

Advertisement

Castex said the rule will not apply to travelers "with a complete vaccination regime" because "vaccines are effective against the virus, especially the Delta variant."

There were 11,000 new COVID-19 infections in France on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, continuing a trend of rising caseloads across Europe this month as the Delta variant took hold on the continent.

RELATED Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII

French President Emmanuel Macron this week tightened restrictions in the country and mandated that health workers be vaccinated in a bid to battle the surge.

The French requirements were imposed just a day after the British government announced it had backtracked on plans to lift mandatory quarantines for vaccinated travelers from France.

Rather than ending the requirements this weekend as initially planned, the British health and travel ministries instead said they would stay in place, meaning arrivals from France must continue to quarantine in their own accommodations for 10 days and complete two COVID-19 tests, regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED EU approves economic recovery plans of 12 bloc nations

British Health Minister Sajid Javid cited "current cases of the Beta variant in France" as a reason for the move.

The Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa, accounts for only about 10% of new infections in France, prompting some in the country to question why the move was imposed.

Veronique Trillet-Lenoir, a French member of European Parliament, told the BBC it was "difficult to understand" the British rule since the Beta variant is "not present at all" in mainland France.

RELATED Emmanuel Macron mandates COVID-19 vaccines for French health workers

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

January 31, 2020
National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs past 150
World News // 1 hour ago
Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs past 150
July 17 (UPI) -- The death toll Saturday from Western Europe flooding climbed above 150, local authorities said.
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
World News // 14 hours ago
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the East Pacific on Friday.
Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian officials transferred former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to a penal colony in Mordovia, a human rights watchdog said Friday.
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
World News // 1 day ago
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
World News // 21 hours ago
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- A Ugandan weightlifter in Japan who'd been hoping to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics went missing from his hotel Friday despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on athletes, local officials said.
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
July 16 (UPI) -- A South Korean lawmaker issued a warning against "election interference" after the Chinese ambassador to Seoul criticized presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
World News // 22 hours ago
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
July 16 (UPI) -- Hungary has approved a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to be administered on a case-by-case basis, after local media said Hungarians vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine did not reach the required level of antibodies.
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
World News // 23 hours ago
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the music producer behind South Korea's boy group BTS, has joined the country's stock-rich list as the stock price of his company HYBE jumped this year.
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
July 16 (UPI) -- North Korea could be taking preventative measures against climate change by planting more trees and protecting crops from extreme heat as temperatures soar to record highs on the peninsula.
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
July 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Friday banned the celebration of the old Latin Mass favored by many conservatives, saying priests can only perform it with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/