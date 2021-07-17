Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' wins top prize at the Cannes Film Festival

Jane Birkin arrives at a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Thursday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Azmeri Haque Badhon (C) arrives at a photocall for the film "Rehana Maryam Noor." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Christine Vachon (L) and Todd Haynes arrive at a photocall for "The Velvet Underground." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Geraldine Pailhas, Francois Ozon, Sophie Marceau and Andre Dussollier arrive on the red carpet before the screening of "Tout s'est bien passe (All Went Well)" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Certain Regard Jury Member Elsa Zylberstein. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Geraldine Pailhas, Andre Dussollier and Sophie Marceau share a kiss at a photocall for the film "Tout s'est bien passe (All Went Well)." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Geraldine Pailhas. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Francois Ozon. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Frederique Bel. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Elena Lenina. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Salas. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Leonie Hannel. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Noelle Capri. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Diane Kruger. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Nidhi Sunil. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lorena Rae. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Isabelle Huppert. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Didi Stone Olomide. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jack Kilmer (L) and Mercedes Kilmer arrive at a photocall for the film "Val" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Leo Scott (L) and Ting Poo. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mélanie Thierry. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mark Cousins arrives at a photocall for the film "The Story of Film: A New Generation." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
John Archer. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bong Joon-Ho. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Farhana Bodi arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Annette" at the opening of the festival on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Helen Mirren. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jessica Chastain. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury members, from left to right, Song Kang-Ho, Tahar Rahim, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, jury president Spike Lee, Melanie Laurent, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Mati Diop arrive on the red carpet. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Andie MacDowell. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bella Hadid. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Sebastien Tellier. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Elena Lenina. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Gloria Contreras. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Melanie Thierry. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lou Doillon. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carla Bruni. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Pedro Almodova. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Iris Berben. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Nicolas Maury. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Marion Cotillard. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Reda Kateb. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Angele. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Marion Cotillard, Leos Carax and Adam Driver. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jodie Foster, recipient of this year's Honorary Palme d'Or award, arrives at a photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jury member Tahar Rahim. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Ron Mael. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, jury president Spike Lee, Melanie Laurent and Mylene Farmer arrive at a jury photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Photographers prepare on the red carpet before the screening of "Annette." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
French police arrive on the red carpet before the screening. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo