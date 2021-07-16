Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing

Crews search for missing persons amid severe flooding in the town of Bad Neuenahr, Germany, on Thursday. Photo by Constantin Zinn/EPA-EFE

A firefighter walks amid debris near damaged cars and trees after major flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Friday. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Flooded homes and streets are seen Friday after heavy rains in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany. Officials said several houses in the town have been submerged and some have collapsed. Photo by Rhein Erft Kreis/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.

The deadly flooding has followed several weeks of wild swings in the weather, a mix of high temperatures, dryness and severe rainfall.

Weather experts say such severe weather typically happens once in a generation, but is now more frequent largely as a result of worsening climate change.

Officials said Friday that at least 105 people have died in Germany and about 20 were dead in Belgium as water spills over from rain-soaked rivers and consumes roadways, homes and other structures.

Some flooding also has been reported in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In the Dutch province of Limburg, authorities have ordered residents along the Juliana Canal to evacuate their homes after an embankment broke.

The majority of the deaths have occurred in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate regions. Officials said as many as 1,500 people were missing or otherwise unaccounted for.

Downed mobile networks and disrupted Internet service have prevented family and friends from connecting with those in the flooded areas, which officials say may be driving up the number of persons unaccounted for.

''[In] some places phone lines are still down and reception are difficult," Ulrich Sopart, a police officer in Koblenz said, according to CNN.

"We do hope that people will get in touch with a relative, work colleague or friend to let them know they are fine. Overall we are concerned that a large number of people remains missing."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country will hold a national day of mourning for flood victims Tuesday. He also called for scaled-back celebrations on Wednesday, Belgium's national day.

"It will be a moment to reflect on the great human loss, it will also be a moment to show solidarity, to show closeness, to show solidarity, to show friendship," he said. "What were meant to be beautiful summer days suddenly turned into dark and extremely sad days for a high number of our fellow citizens."

Emergency crews are using inflatable boats and helicopters to search for and rescue residents, some of whom became trapped on their roofs. Authorities have called in close to 1,000 German Army troops to aid in the rescue efforts.