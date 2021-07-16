Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2021 / 7:46 AM / Updated at 3:10 PM

Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing

By
Flooded homes and streets are seen Friday after heavy rains in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany. Officials said several houses in the town have been submerged and some have collapsed. Photo by Rhein Erft Kreis/EPA-EFE
Flooded homes and streets are seen Friday after heavy rains in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany. Officials said several houses in the town have been submerged and some have collapsed. Photo by Rhein Erft Kreis/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.

The deadly flooding has followed several weeks of wild swings in the weather, a mix of high temperatures, dryness and severe rainfall.

Advertisement

Weather experts say such severe weather typically happens once in a generation, but is now more frequent largely as a result of worsening climate change.

Officials said Friday that at least 105 people have died in Germany and about 20 were dead in Belgium as water spills over from rain-soaked rivers and consumes roadways, homes and other structures.

RELATED Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in Bucharest

Some flooding also has been reported in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In the Dutch province of Limburg, authorities have ordered residents along the Juliana Canal to evacuate their homes after an embankment broke.

The majority of the deaths have occurred in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate regions. Officials said as many as 1,500 people were missing or otherwise unaccounted for.

Downed mobile networks and disrupted Internet service have prevented family and friends from connecting with those in the flooded areas, which officials say may be driving up the number of persons unaccounted for.

RELATED Biden, Merkel unite against Russian aggression on Nord Stream 2

''[In] some places phone lines are still down and reception are difficult," Ulrich Sopart, a police officer in Koblenz said, according to CNN.

"We do hope that people will get in touch with a relative, work colleague or friend to let them know they are fine. Overall we are concerned that a large number of people remains missing."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country will hold a national day of mourning for flood victims Tuesday. He also called for scaled-back celebrations on Wednesday, Belgium's national day.

RELATED European Union court says companies can ban headscarves in workplace

"It will be a moment to reflect on the great human loss, it will also be a moment to show solidarity, to show closeness, to show solidarity, to show friendship," he said. "What were meant to be beautiful summer days suddenly turned into dark and extremely sad days for a high number of our fellow citizens."

Emergency crews are using inflatable boats and helicopters to search for and rescue residents, some of whom became trapped on their roofs. Authorities have called in close to 1,000 German Army troops to aid in the rescue efforts.

Latest Headlines

Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
World News // 1 hour ago
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- A Ugandan weightlifter in Japan who'd been hoping to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics went missing from his hotel Friday despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on athletes, local officials said.
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
July 16 (UPI) -- A South Korean lawmaker issued a warning against "election interference" after the Chinese ambassador to Seoul criticized presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
World News // 3 hours ago
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
July 16 (UPI) -- Hungary has approved a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to be administered on a case-by-case basis, after local media said Hungarians vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine did not reach the required level of antibodies.
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
World News // 3 hours ago
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the music producer behind South Korea's boy group BTS, has joined the country's stock-rich list as the stock price of his company HYBE jumped this year.
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
July 16 (UPI) -- North Korea could be taking preventative measures against climate change by planting more trees and protecting crops from extreme heat as temperatures soar to record highs on the peninsula.
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
July 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Friday banned the celebration of the old Latin Mass favored by many conservatives, saying priests can only perform it with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican.
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
World News // 5 hours ago
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
July 16 (UPI) -- The government of Greenland has announced that there won't be any new oil exploration now or in the future on the Arctic island -- a step officials say is a response to worsening climate change.
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea is to airlift all troops of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit from the coast of Somalia after six people on board a destroyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII
World News // 6 hours ago
Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII
July 16 (UPI) -- The Eiffel Tower reopened in Paris on Friday, emerging from its longest shutdown since World War II.
Activists: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan threatens women
World News // 6 hours ago
Activists: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan threatens women
WASHINGTON, July 16 (UPI) -- The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan threatens the essential rights of Afghan women to education, healthcare, employment and participation in politics, activists say, as the Taliban increases control.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/