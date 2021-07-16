Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII

By
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, is seen on June 9. Friday, it reopened to the public for the first time since last fall.&nbsp; File Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, is seen on June 9. Friday, it reopened to the public for the first time since last fall.  File Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- The Eiffel Tower reopened in Paris on Friday, emerging from its longest shutdown since World War II.

One of Europe's top tourist attractions opened its gates along with other businesses in the area and across France that had been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

Officials said operators will limit daily visitors to the Eiffel Tower to fewer than half of normal.

The Eiffel Tower closed in October during France's second major coronavirus-induced shutdown. It usually attracts 25,000 visitors a day and about 7 million each year.

"We are delighted to announce that the Eiffel Tower will reopen on July 16," says a message on the tower's website.

While France continues to loosen restrictions, the country does maintain numerous COVID-19 mandates, such as mask-wearing indoors and in spaces where social distancing is difficult, constantly washing hands, using single-use tissues and limiting social contacts.

France also requires health passes for events that involve 1,000 spectators or more.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

January 31, 2020
National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Bastille Day parade, festivities held in France for first time in 2 years EU approves economic recovery plans of 12 bloc nations Google fined almost $600M in France's second-largest antitrust penalty

Latest Headlines

North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
World News // 9 minutes ago
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
July 16 (UPI) -- North Korea could be taking preventative measures against climate change by planting more trees and protecting crops from extreme heat as temperatures soar to record highs on the peninsula.
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
World News // 40 minutes ago
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
July 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Friday banned the celebration of the old Latin Mass favored by many conservatives, saying priests can only perform it with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican.
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
World News // 1 hour ago
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
July 16 (UPI) -- The government of Greenland has announced that there won't be any new oil exploration now or in the future on the Arctic island -- a step officials say is a response to worsening climate change.
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea is to airlift all troops of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit from the coast of Somalia after six people on board a destroyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Activists: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan threatens women
World News // 1 hour ago
Activists: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan threatens women
WASHINGTON, July 16 (UPI) -- The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan threatens the essential rights of Afghan women to education, healthcare, employment and participation in politics, activists say, as the Taliban increases control.
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
July 16 (UPI) -- Russia's defense ministry has been the target of a foreign cyberattack, government officials in Moscow said Friday.
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
World News // 4 hours ago
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium is responsible for more than 100 deaths so far, authorities said Friday, and hundreds are still missing.
Survey: Most South Koreans don't believe North will denuclearize
World News // 8 hours ago
Survey: Most South Koreans don't believe North will denuclearize
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- More than 9 in 10 South Koreans don't believe Pyongyang is willing to give up its nuclear weapons, a survey by government-run think tank the Korea Institute for National Unification found.
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
World News // 8 hours ago
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
July 16 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization warned of the strong likelihood that further, possibly more dangerous and more challenging variants of the coronavirus will emerge.
British MPs vote for diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'Genocide' Olympics
World News // 12 hours ago
British MPs vote for diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'Genocide' Olympics
July 15 (UPI) -- British Parliament unanimously voted Thursday to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the latest punitive move by a Western nation against China over atrocities against its Uighur population.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/