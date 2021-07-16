Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after longest closure since WWII

Police stand guard as a cordon was set up around the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on September 23, 2020. The tower was evacuated after a man threatened to blow it up. File Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- The Eiffel Tower reopened in Paris on Friday, emerging from its longest shutdown since World War II.

One of Europe's top tourist attractions opened its gates along with other businesses in the area and across France that had been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials said operators will limit daily visitors to the Eiffel Tower to fewer than half of normal.

The Eiffel Tower closed in October during France's second major coronavirus-induced shutdown. It usually attracts 25,000 visitors a day and about 7 million each year.

"We are delighted to announce that the Eiffel Tower will reopen on July 16," says a message on the tower's website.

While France continues to loosen restrictions, the country does maintain numerous COVID-19 mandates, such as mask-wearing indoors and in spaces where social distancing is difficult, constantly washing hands, using single-use tissues and limiting social contacts.

France also requires health passes for events that involve 1,000 spectators or more.