World News
July 15, 2021 / 5:29 AM / Updated at 8:43 AM

Firefighters among several dead, dozens missing in Germany floods

By
Mass flooding in western Germany was reported on Thursday after it was inundated with rains overnight. Photo courtesy of Ministry of the Interior and Sports of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate/Twitter
Mass flooding in western Germany was reported on Thursday after it was inundated with rains overnight. Photo courtesy of Ministry of the Interior and Sports of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate/Twitter

July 15 (UPI) -- Officials said at least two firefighters are are among the dead in western Germany after flash flooding collapsed several buildings and led to a number of deaths early Thursday.

Authorities put the death toll at 20, but expect that number to rise. The flooding has cut power to 200,000 homes and disrupted access to clean water.

Officials said a number of residential buildings in the village of Shuld collapsed within hours early Thursday, with more under threat of buckling.

The German Army deployed heavy equipment units and more than 200 soldiers to the area to assist.

Flooding and heavy rains are expected to continue in the area through Friday.

"I am shocked by the catastrophe that so many people in the flood areas have to suffer," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement. "My condolences go out to the relatives of the dead and missing. I thank the many tireless helpers and emergency services from the bottom of my heart."

Rhineland-Palatinate's state premier Malu Dreyer led the regional parliament in a moment of silence for the victims on Thursday.

"We haven't seen a disaster like this. It's just devastating," Dreyer said.

Police said on Twitter that dozens of people were unaccounted for or in need of rescue.

"Countless offers of help reach us," police in Koblenz tweeted.

The German Weather Service on Wednesday had issued a warning of extreme precipitation for the western region of the country.

Interior minister Roger Lewentz said the storms hit the state "with merciless force," causing buildings to collapse and streets to flood.

The defense ministry tweeted that it's deployed hundreds of soldiers to Hagen in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Ahrweiler district.

"Onlookers obstruct the rescue operation in the area Schuld," the ministry tweeted. "Please keep the escape routes free!"

