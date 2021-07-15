Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2021 / 11:57 PM

Britain's MPs vote to diplomatically boycott Beijing's 'Genocide' Olympic Games

By
The 2022 Winter Olympics are promoted on a giant screen at an upscale Western shopping galleria in Beijing in May. British members of Parliament voted Thursday to diplomatically boycott the event, calling it the Genocide Games. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The 2022 Winter Olympics are promoted on a giant screen at an upscale Western shopping galleria in Beijing in May. British members of Parliament voted Thursday to diplomatically boycott the event, calling it the "Genocide Games." File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Britain's parliament on Thursday unanimously voted to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the latest punitive move by a Western nation against China over the atrocities it is committing against its Uighur population.

The motion, which is non-binding, states the House of Commons believes the Olympic games should not be held in a country "whose government is credibly accused of mass atrocity crimes" while calling on the British government, including members of the royal family, to decline invitations to attend the event unless Beijing ends its persecution of its Muslim minority citizens in northwestern Xinjiang.

Advertisement

It also calls for the boycott to be in place until sanctions China imposed earlier this year on British politicians who criticized its treatment of its Uighur citizens are rescinded.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton, who introduced the motion and was among the British officials sanctioned by China in March, told the House prior to the vote that China's hosting of the Olympic Games in 2008 "was a sham."

RELATED China's GDP grows 7.9% in Q2

He said that China had made numerous promises concerning improving human rights to earn the games, but since they have been held the situation in the Asian nation has further deteriorated.

Advertisement

"The awarding of the 2008 Olympics to Beijing was accompanied by the International Olympics Committee promising the games would act as a catalyst for human rights reform in China," he said.

"Well, a widely acknowledged genocide in Xinjiang later. Thousands of Tibetans arrested and imprisoned, displaced, tortured and killed later. The snuffing out of free speech, free press and political freedoms in Hong Kong and the trashing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and imposition of the national security law later," he said. "That went well didn't it."

RELATED China accuses U.S. of deliberate provocations in South China Sea

He said if China is allowed to hold these forthcoming games as it wishes it will normalize its behavior while handing it "the mayor soft power propaganda victory it craves."

To politically boycott the games, Loughton said, would tell the Xi regime that Britain will not turn "a blind eye" to its crimes and convince the government "they need to enact a boycott so that no ministers, diplomats, royal family members and other VIPs dance to the tune of the Chinese Communist Party."

"The loss of face [China] will suffer will show how serious the United Kingdom is," he said.

RELATED U.S. warns companies against doing business in Xinjiang

MP Iain Duncan Smith, who was also sanctioned by China in March, told the politicians during the debate period that the measure isn't simply a token as China is "sensitive" to criticism.

Advertisement

"Our government must recognize now it is no longer dealing with a decent organization that would uphold freedoms; it's dealing with a dictatorial, militaristic, intolerant, oppressive regime who every time we give them these public demonstrations as the Olympics we do ourselves, and worse the Uighur and the Tibetans and all those oppressed peoples a disfavor," he said.

China has been widely accused of interning more than 1 million Uighur and other Muslim minority citizens in Xinjiang camps where they are subjected to forced labor, sterilization and disappearances.

The United States has repeatedly accused China's atrocities of amounting to genocide, an accusation both the British and Canadian Parliaments leveled at Beijing who vehemently denies the accusations as meddling in its internal affairs.

MP Graham Stringer suggested during the debate Thursday that they start referring to the upcoming Winter Olympics as "the Genocide Games."

The motion was debated a week after the Foreign Affairs Committee published a report that stated the evidence of serious human rights abuses in China, which is supported by all levels of the government, is "irrefutable."

Advertisement

"These crimes include forced labor programs, arbitrary detention in internment camps, cultural erasure, systematic rape, forced sterilizations, separation of children from families and a high-technology surveillance system," the report said, suggesting the government boycott the 2022 Olympic Games while pursuing other measures such as bans of cotton products made by the forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide, a Britain-based human rights organization focused on freedom of religion, said ahead of the Parliament vote that it shares the same concerns presented by British politicians.

"The UK government must take every opportunity to hold to account the perpetrator of these violations, the Chinese Communist Party, including through a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022," Mervyn Thomas, CSW's founder, said in a statement.

China has yet to comment, but it previously sanctioned Loughton, Duncan Smith and several other British politicians days after Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States jointly sanctioned Chinese officials and entities over their involvement in systematic human rights violations against Uighurs.

Last week as politicians in Britain were urging ministers to boycott the Olympics, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a regular press briefing that China "firmly opposes the politicization of sports and the interference in other countries' internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext."

Advertisement

China has repeatedly said the camps are for re-education purposes to stamp out terrorism and secession and that the accusations of genocide are a lie.

"Attempts to disrupt, obstruct and sabotage the preparation and convening of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games out of political motivation are extremely irresponsible, and will only harm the interests of athletes of all countries and the international Olympic cause," he said. "All sectors of the international community, including the governments and Olympic committees of many countries, and the International Olympic Committee, have all expressed their clear opposition to this wrong practice."

Latest Headlines

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns after failure to form government
World News // 2 hours ago
Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns after failure to form government
July 15 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister-designate, announced his resignation Thursday after saying President Michel Aoun rejected his efforts to form a government.
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
July 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have been killed in severe flooding in Western Europe as the region experienced levels of rain not seen in a century.
Taliban proposes cease-fire in exchange for prisoner release
World News // 8 hours ago
Taliban proposes cease-fire in exchange for prisoner release
July 15 (UPI) -- The Taliban proposed a three-month cease-fire if Afghan officials release 7,000 captured fighters, an Afghan government official announced Thursday.
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
World News // 11 hours ago
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
July 15 (UPI) -- The world's first 3D printed bridge was unveiled in Amsterdam's Red Light District on Thursday.
Family of deceased South Korean university janitor rejects school-led probe
World News // 11 hours ago
Family of deceased South Korean university janitor rejects school-led probe
July 15 (UPI) -- The family of a janitor who died on the campus of Seoul National University said they do not want the school to lead an investigation into her death.
North Korea blasts Japan's defense white paper after Tokyo warns of threats
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea blasts Japan's defense white paper after Tokyo warns of threats
July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea accused Japan of harboring ambitions of "reinvasion" after Tokyo released its annual defense white paper Tuesday that outlines threats Pyongyang poses to Japan's security.
European Union court says companies can ban headscarves in workplace
World News // 13 hours ago
European Union court says companies can ban headscarves in workplace
July 15 (UPI) -- The European Union Court of Justice ruled Thursday that private employers can prohibit headscarves if it's part of a comprehensive ban on all religious and political symbols in relation to a policy on neutrality.
Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site
World News // 13 hours ago
Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site
July 15 (UPI) -- A protester collapsed and was transferred to a nearby hospital during a military delivery to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense base in Seongju on Thursday.
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find
World News // 15 hours ago
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find
July 15 (UPI) -- Investigators said Thursday that strong winds were part of the reason a 70-story skyscraper in China swayed back and forth two months ago, prompting evacuations and concerns about the building's structural stability.
North Korea-backed hackers linked to attack on Seoul National University Hospital
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea-backed hackers linked to attack on Seoul National University Hospital
July 15 (UPI) -- A group of hackers under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau is believed to be behind the recent hacking of a major hospital in South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/