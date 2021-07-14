IOC says Tokyo Summer Olympics will be first Games to be gender-equal

Spectators are gathered for ceremony of the Tokyo torch relay outside Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, on July 9, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer passes the flame at the Machida Shibahiro Garden in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Former professional tennis player and first torchbearer in Tokyo Shuzo Matsuoka (L) passes the flame. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
The torch relay was cancelled on public roads except for the islands in Tokyo to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (L) receives the Olympic torch lantern from former Paralympian and Ambassador of Tokyo torch relay Aki Taguchi during the ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearers pose for the cameras during the torch relay at the Machida Shibahiro Garden in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer lights the celebration cauldron during the Olympic torch relay at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse park in Yokohama, Japan, on June 30, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer passes the flame during relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
The torch relay was cancelled on public roads in Kanagawa Prefecture to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Japanese actor Takeshi Tsuruno runs the flame during the torch relay at Tsujido Kandai Park in Fujisawa, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on June 28. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A celebration cauldron is displayed during the torch relay at Tsujido Kandai Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearers pose for cameras during the relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Spectators are seen taking photos during the relay at Tsujido Kandai Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearers pose for cameras. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer and her friends pose for cameras. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearer Shingo Suetsugu, a Japanese sprinter, runs the flame during the torch relay at Nino-maru parking lot of Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto, Japan, on May 6, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer runs the flame in Kumamoto, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer passes the flame to the next torchbearer during the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture Ikuo Kabashima (L) speaks during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Yatsushiro Harmony Hall in Yatsushiro, Japan, on May 5, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
The celebration cauldron is displayed during the last leg of the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Torchbearer and former badminton player of Japan's national team Kimiko Jinnai runs the flame in Yatsushiro, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Spectators take photos with an Olympic torch replica during the last leg of the relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer runs during the torch relay on the second day in Kawamata, Fukushima-Prefecture, Japan on March 26. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Tokyo 2020 staff members transfer the Olympic flame from the torch to a lantern during the torch relay on the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Former volleyball player Motoko Obayashi runs the flame during the last leg of the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Junior high school students perform during the last leg of the second day of the torch relay at Tsuruga castle in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Spectators take photos with Olympic torch replica. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Spectators hold signs along the torch relay route in Iitate, Fukushima-Prefecture. Olympic officials say the journey will take the torch to 859 municipalities in all 47 Japanese prefectures. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Villagers of Iitate perform during the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Japanese women's national football team, who won the women's World Cup in 2011, carry an Olympic Torch during the relay grand start at J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha, Fukushima-Prefecture, on March 25, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Azusa Iwashimizu (R), member of the Japanese women's national football team who won the 2011 women's World Cup, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada at a torch "kiss point" during the torch relay grand start. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A torchbearer runs during the relay on the first day near the Futaba station in Futaba, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Fukishima was chosen as the starting point as it became a symbol of resilience after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A Tokyo 2020 staff member transfers the Olympic flame from the torch during Olympic torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Three-time Olympic gold medalists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura light the torch during the Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 20,2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo