IOC says Tokyo Summer Olympics will be first Games to be gender-equal

Three-time Olympic gold medalists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura light the torch during the Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 20,2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A Tokyo 2020 staff member transfers the Olympic flame from the torch during Olympic torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Fukishima was chosen as the starting point as it became a symbol of resilience after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A torchbearer runs during the relay on the first day near the Futaba station in Futaba, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Azusa Iwashimizu (R), member of the Japanese women's national football team who won the 2011 women's World Cup, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada at a torch "kiss point" during the torch relay grand start. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Japanese women's national football team, who won the women's World Cup in 2011, carry an Olympic Torch during the relay grand start at J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha, Fukushima-Prefecture, on March 25, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Spectators hold signs along the torch relay route in Iitate, Fukushima-Prefecture. Olympic officials say the journey will take the torch to 859 municipalities in all 47 Japanese prefectures. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Junior high school students perform during the last leg of the second day of the torch relay at Tsuruga castle in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Former volleyball player Motoko Obayashi runs the flame during the last leg of the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Tokyo 2020 staff members transfer the Olympic flame from the torch to a lantern during the torch relay on the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A torchbearer runs during the torch relay on the second day in Kawamata, Fukushima-Prefecture, Japan on March 26. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Spectators take photos with an Olympic torch replica during the last leg of the relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Torchbearer and former badminton player of Japan's national team Kimiko Jinnai runs the flame in Yatsushiro, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

The celebration cauldron is displayed during the last leg of the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture Ikuo Kabashima (L) speaks during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Yatsushiro Harmony Hall in Yatsushiro, Japan, on May 5, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A torchbearer passes the flame to the next torchbearer during the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Torchbearer Shingo Suetsugu, a Japanese sprinter, runs the flame during the torch relay at Nino-maru parking lot of Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto, Japan, on May 6, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Spectators are seen taking photos during the relay at Tsujido Kandai Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A celebration cauldron is displayed during the torch relay at Tsujido Kandai Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Japanese actor Takeshi Tsuruno runs the flame during the torch relay at Tsujido Kandai Park in Fujisawa, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on June 28. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

The torch relay was cancelled on public roads in Kanagawa Prefecture to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A torchbearer lights the celebration cauldron during the Olympic torch relay at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse park in Yokohama, Japan, on June 30, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Torchbearers pose for the cameras during the torch relay at the Machida Shibahiro Garden in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (L) receives the Olympic torch lantern from former Paralympian and Ambassador of Tokyo torch relay Aki Taguchi during the ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

The torch relay was cancelled on public roads except for the islands in Tokyo to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Former professional tennis player and first torchbearer in Tokyo Shuzo Matsuoka (L) passes the flame. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A torchbearer passes the flame at the Machida Shibahiro Garden in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Spectators are gathered for ceremony of the Tokyo torch relay outside Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, on July 9, 2021. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Olympic organizers said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Summer Games will be the first that are gender-equal -- and announced a new oath that will be taken by athletes, coaches and judges.

The International Olympic Committee said nearly half of all athletes at the Games will be female, and that all participating nations are given the opportunity to be represented by a minimum of one female and one male athlete.

Advertisement

Also, the IOC Executive Board changed protocol to allow one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their country's flag during the Opening Ceremony.

The committee said it encourages all natons to use the opportunity to "send a strong message of inclusive and gender-equal Olympic Games where women and men have equal prominence."

The IOC also announced that there will be a new wording of the Olympic oath, which is given at the start of the Games.

The new oath states: "We promise to take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules and in the spirit of fair play, inclusion and equality. Together we stand in solidarity and commit ourselves to sport without doping, without cheating, without any form of discrimination. We do this for the honor of our teams, in respect for the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and to make the world a better place through sport."

Additionally, there will now be six oath-takers instead of three -- two athletes, two coaches and two judges.

The moves reflect a drive toward gender equality, organizers said.

"The gender balance of the oath-takers is just one of a large number of decisions and commitments from the IOC and the Organizing Committee to promote women in sport at all levels and in all structures," the IOC said in a statement.

IOC President Thomas Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko met Wednesday to discuss final preparations with nine days to go before the start of the Games.

Officials said almost all IOC staff are fully vaccinated and 85% of athletes and officials will stay in the Olympic Village. Bach said of about 8,000 people involved in the Games who traveled to Japan this month, only three tested positive and were isolated.

"These Games will be followed by billions of people around the globe," the IOC president said. "They will admire what the Japanese people have achieved under these difficult circumstances."