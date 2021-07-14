Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, hiccups

July 14 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Wednesday with a bowel obstruction, doctors said, and he may need emergency surgery.

Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication said Bolsonaro experienced hiccups for more than a week and after having abdominal pain in the night, he was transported to a military hospital in Brasilia.

Advertisement

His office, though, announced his doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, diagnosed him with a bowel obstruction and transferred him to a facility in São Paulo, where he would undergo additional tests to determine if he needs surgery.

Though doctors haven't said if there's a connection, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen in 2018 while campaigning to be president. The incident perforated his liver, lung and intestine.

Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle while speaking over the past week, including Tuesday while talking to supporters, CNN reported. The president said his hiccups began after undergoing a dental procedure June 3.

"Guys, I'm voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back. The hiccup is back," he said.

The Guardian reported he left a dinner early because he felt ill Friday.