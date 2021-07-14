Trending
Taliban forces claim capture of key crossing on Afghan/Pakistani border

Pakistan shut down a crossing on its border with Afghanistan after the Taliban claimed they captured the Afghan side of the border, where the Taliban's white flag is seen flying here,&nbsp;on Wednesday. Photo by Akhter Gulfam/EPA-EFE
July 14 (UPI) -- Taliban forces said they captured a key town on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday.

The group said it captured the strategic Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing, and border security officials in Pakistan said they had sealed their portion of the border to all trade and travel in response.

Afghanistan's interior ministry on Wednesday asserted that government forces remained in control of the area but local Pakistani administration official Arif Kakar told Al Jazeera that "the Taliban presence can be seen at Afghan border along with Pakistan" and that no Afghan government forces were present.

Video from a local witness also showed the Afghan government flag on the Afghan side of the crossing had been replaced by the Taliban's white flag.

An Afghan insurgent leader described the scene as a "peaceful" takeover of the border post and Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said that militant group would maintain security in the area and resume cross-border trade once an agreement with Pakistan has been reached, The Times of India reported.

Last week, Afghan government officials said they repelled an attack by the Taliban on the country's second-largest city, Kandahar, and earlier this month border officials said that 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled the Badakhshan province and crossed the border into neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with the Taliban.

The Taliban began launching attacks across the country and capturing territory on May 1, when U.S. forces began withdrawing from the country.

President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Sept. 11 to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and said last week that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan should be completed by Aug. 31.

European Union unveils climate plan to cut emissions by 55% by 2030
World News // 1 hour ago
European Union unveils climate plan to cut emissions by 55% by 2030
July 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday introduced the European Green Deal, a set of proposals aimed at reducing the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, hiccups
World News // 8 hours ago
Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, hiccups
July 14 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Wednesday with a bowel obstruction, doctors said, and he may need emergency surgery.
North Korea cites sanctions as obstacles to meeting U.N. development goals
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea cites sanctions as obstacles to meeting U.N. development goals
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's grain production reached a 10-year low in 2018, Pyongyang said in its first Voluntary National Review submitted to the United Nations on Tuesday.
Report: South Korea open to summit with Japan despite islet dispute
World News // 11 hours ago
Report: South Korea open to summit with Japan despite islet dispute
July 14 (UPI) -- A South Korea-Japan summit during the Tokyo Olympics still is an option for Seoul, despite a Japanese decision to include Korea-administered islets in an annual defense white paper, according to a recent press report.
Singapore inaugurates new floating solar farm to meet energy needs
World News // 12 hours ago
Singapore inaugurates new floating solar farm to meet energy needs
July 14 (UPI) -- Singapore launched a 45-hectare solar farm that is expected to supply at least five local water treatment plants in the country.
IOC says Tokyo Summer Olympics will be first Games to be gender-equal
World News // 13 hours ago
IOC says Tokyo Summer Olympics will be first Games to be gender-equal
July 14 (UPI) -- Olympic organizers said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Summer Games will be the first that are gender-equal -- and announced a new oath that will be taken by athletes, coaches and judges.
Bastille Day parade, festivities held in France for first time in 2 years
World News // 13 hours ago
Bastille Day parade, festivities held in France for first time in 2 years
July 14 (UPI) -- Spectators who watched France's annual Bastille Day parade live on Wednesday needed to have a health pass to claim one of the 25,000 seats available along the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
North Korea's media attacks South's Lee Jun-Seok for gender remarks
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea's media attacks South's Lee Jun-Seok for gender remarks
July 14 (UPI) -- North Korea's propaganda services issued a series of condemnations of new South Korean opposition leader Lee Jun-seok on Wednesday after Lee proposed abolishing Seoul's gender and unification ministries.
China accuses U.S. of deliberate provocations in South China Sea
World News // 14 hours ago
China accuses U.S. of deliberate provocations in South China Sea
July 14 (UPI) -- China claimed the United States was engaging in "intentional provocations" and harming peace and stability.
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 10 days after colon surgery
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 10 days after colon surgery
July 14 (UPI) -- After spending more than a week in a Rome hospital after intestinal surgery, Pope Francis left and returned to the Vatican on Wednesday, officials said.
