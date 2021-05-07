Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (R) said on his Facebook page Thursday that he exchanged views with a U.S. North Korea rights activist during a visit to Washington. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- A former South Korean prime minister strongly criticized Seoul's North Korea human rights approach after meeting with U.S. rights activist Suzanne Scholte.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, a former justice minister under ex-President Park Geun-hye, suggested in a Facebook post published late Thursday that the South Korean government has politicized North Korea human rights. He made the post after meeting with Scholte, chair of the North Korea Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C., EDaily reported Friday.

"I realized that real human rights are free of bias," Hwang said. "I will remember the words of Suzanne Scholte, the head of the North Korea Freedom Coalition: [That it is more important] to defend one's sincerity, rather than yield to politics, to defend one's principles, and not give into power."

Hwang uploaded photos of the meeting with Scholte at the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington.

The former prime minister also said Scholte inquired about President Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer.

Scholte reportedly said Moon should cultivate the "right awareness" about the plight of North Koreans living under oppression, according to Hwang.

Last year, Scholte delivered a letter to the South Korean Embassy in Washington, addressed to Moon, after Seoul warned it could revoke operation permits for North Korean activists in the South engaged in leafleting.

Scholte said defectors were being harassed and investigated without sufficient cause.

Hwang's visit comes ahead of a presidential election in the South next year and after his colleagues in the conservative People Power Party won mayoral elections in landslide victories.

Hwang, who has not confirmed a presidential run, left Korea Wednesday for the United States, Korea Economic Daily reported.

The South Korean politician said he was visiting the United States upon the invitation of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, the report said.

Hwang said Friday at a webinar hosted by CSIS that the two countries "must firmly refuse token agreements" from North Korea, according to Yonhap.

Moon is to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first summit this month in Washington.