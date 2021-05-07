North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun said residents in border areas in the South have been instructed to report unusual objects after the launch of leaflets from the South. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA

May 7 (UPI) -- North Korea's state media said it is strengthening anti-epidemic measures to prevent the novel coronavirus from entering the country, a day after it warned against "strange objects in the wind."

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Friday that authorities have ordered increased monitoring of an area that faces South Korea, in North Korea's Kosong County, Kangwon Province.

State media said that "intense efforts" are being made to "pre-emptively block the influx of malicious viruses." Steps have been taken to "strengthen surveillance" to fight the spread of disease in the coastal areas and forests, the Rodong said.

COVID-19 may not be the only challenge North Korea could be confronting, however.

According to the Rodong, North Koreans living in the area were told to notify authorities if they saw even minor and unusual phenomena. Any abnormalities must be reported in a "timely manner," the newspaper said.

Stricter regulations affecting the North's border with the South comes after North Korean defector and activist Park Sang-hak said his group launched balloons carrying hundreds of thousands of anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

The statement drew a response from Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, who said Sunday that the defector engaged in an "intolerable provocation."

Pyongyang could be on guard against any balloons that could enter its territory.

On Thursday, the Rodong warned the public against "strange objects" being "blown away by the wind."

"These objects should not be considered natural, but as possible carriers of malicious viruses," the Rodong said.

South Korea has taken action against Park, after Park claimed he launched balloons twice between April 25 and 29.

South Korean police raided Park's office Thursday, citing his group's violation of an anti-leaflet law that went into effect in March.

Police said they are to "analyze the secured materials, while also seeking to summon people involved in the matter," according to Yonhap.