May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is seeking to seize about $2.3 million in assets from three entities that are owned by Singaporean and Chinese nationals, in connection to North Korea sanctions violations, according to a recent press report.

The three companies that were found in violation of U.S. domestic laws are Hong Kong-based Apex Choice Ltd., China-based Yuanye Wood Ltd., and an unnamed Singaporean company, Voice of America's Korean service reported Friday.

Advertisement

U.S. authorities have previously sought to forfeit more than $3 million in funds from the three entities, in 2018.

On Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said in a document filed with a U.S. court that none of the three entities were claiming ownership to $2.32 million in funds. In the document requesting a default judgment, U.S. prosecutors said they received no response from the entities, with the exception of Apex Choice, regarding the unclaimed funds, according to VOA.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged the three entities helped North Korean banks launder funds. All entities were charged with laundering funds on behalf of North Korean banks, including Pyongyang's Foreign Trade Bank.

The report of U.S. action against North Korea sanction violators comes less than a month after the FBI named a Singaporean national for "conspiracy" to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

Kwek Kee Seng was identified as the director and shareholder of Swanseas Port Services Ptd Ltd., a Singapore-based shipping agency.

According to the FBI last month, Kwek facilitated petroleum oil shipments to North Korea and ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum oil to North Korean vessels. The MT Courageous, an oil products tanker, was used to make illicit deliveries, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Kwek also "conspired in a collaborative effort to launder money through the United States financial system by funneling U.S. dollars through front companies to cancel payment origins," the FBI said.

To date, U.S. authorities have seized $11.58 million of funds from four entities or individuals for North Korea sanctions violations, according to VOA.