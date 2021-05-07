Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed is seen during a speech at the Janakie Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 21, 2018. Nasheed was seriously injured in a bomb attack on Thursday, officials said. File Photo by M.A. Pushpa Kumara/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Former Maldives President and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been critically injured by a bomb attack, officials said Friday.

Authorities said the bomb was attached to a motorbike that came near Nasheed's vehicle outside his home and exploded on Thursday.

"President Mohamed Nasheed ... is currently being treated by a multi-specialty medical team," ADK Hospital in Male, Maldives, tweeted.

The hospital noted that Nasheed underwent a "successful" life-saving procedure to treat injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. He's in intensive care.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, an ally of Nasheed's, said the Australian Federal Police have agreed to travel to the Maldives to assist in an investigation.

"President Solih assured a swift and thorough investigation," Solih's office said in a statement.

"The perpetrators would face the full force of the law."

Nasheed, 53, is a former journalist who was jailed in the 1990s for his reporting efforts. He later emerged as a political candidate and became the country's first popularly elected president in 2008.