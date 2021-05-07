Workers and family members bring bodies for cremation near multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 to an area that has been converted for mass cremations in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

India became the first country in the world to pass 400,000 daily cases on Saturday with 401,993 and it dropped to 392,488 Sunday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A young beneficiary gets her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Young beneficiaries show their documents before getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a school in New Delhi on Monday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Tankers with medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients travel the highway in Ghaziabad, India. There is a shortage of oxygen in many parts of the country. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

"Healthcare infrastructure cannot expand indefinitely, oxygen supplies have been ramped up but still there is shortage given the caseload. It's clear that we have to decrease the cases. It is a human-to-human spread. For at least two weeks, if we are able to stop that, we will decrease the case load. That will help decrease mortality, give some relief to health infrastructure and cut the cycle of transmission," a member of the nation's coronavirus task force said in a report by the Indian Express. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers set up an temporary COVID-19 care center of 320 beds with oxygen support at the temple. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A relative of a COVID-19 patient reacts as her family member receives free oxygen in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Oxygen has run short in India. The United States has promised to send supplies. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center on Monday to refill their empty cylinders as demand rises. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Family members mourn the death of a COVID-19 patient at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

More than 20 million Indians have been infected with the coronavirus as it continues to spread with 3,500 deaths in 24 hours. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

COVID-19 patients receive oxygen at a care center, converted from a sports complex, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Indian congressional leader Rahul Gandhi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that the government's lack of a clear COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination strategy "has placed India in a highly dangerous position."

India has seen a dramatic wave of cases and deaths since the middle of March. More than 800,000 new cases have been reported in the last two days alone -- as another 414,000 were recorded for Thursday, a new daily record.

In a letter to Modi on Friday, Gandhi wrote that a national lockdown is now "almost inevitable as the [COVID-19] tsunami continues to ravage the country unabated."

"In such an unprecedented crisis, the people of India must be your foremost priority. I urge you to do everything in your power to stop the needless suffering that our people are going through," Gandhi wrote, according to India Today.

Gandhi, the top opposition leader in India's National Congress and son of former India Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, requested that Modi rapidly vaccinate the entire population and take measures to prevent coronavirus variants from spreading.

India began its vaccination campaign in January, but it's been stalled by a shortage of doses.

"Your government's lack of a clear and coherent [COVID-19] and vaccination strategy, as well as its hubris in declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading, has placed India in a highly dangerous position," he wrote in the letter. "The disease is growing explosively. It is currently on the verge of overwhelming all of our systems."

He added that the government must act with compassion and provide money and food to the most vulnerable.

"India is home to one out of every six human beings... pandemic has demonstrated that our size, genetic diversity and complexity make India a fertile ground for the virus to rapidly mutate, transforming itself into a more contagious and more dangerous form," he added.

India's government has been criticized for not providing enough medical oxygen and infrastructure to hospitals. Some patients have died in ambulances and parked cars waiting for beds and oxygen.

Critics have complained that some of the shortages are political, arguing that areas controlled by Modi's party have been given greater priority in deliveries.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the New Delhi government to provide additional medical treatment space for patients, calling the city's existing infrastructure "exposed" and in "shambles."

A ban on most travel from India to the United States began on Tuesday due to the surge in cases.