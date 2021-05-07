Porto Mayor Rui Moreira (R) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (L) welcome European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Friday before the start of a two-day summit that marks the EU's first in-person meeting in five months. Photo by Estela Silva/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- European Union leaders and advisers will meet in Portugal Friday for a two-day summit that's also the first in-person meeting this year for the 27-member bloc.

The EU Porto Social Summit is set to include informal meetings with many heads of state from the EU to solidify commitments to social rights and economic improvement.

The summit, due to COVID-19, is the first face-to-face EU meeting of 2021. The last came in Brussels in December.

"The overall aim is to set the European social policy agenda for the next decade and ensure that we face the challenges of the present and of the future leaving no one behind," the conference said in a statement on its website.

During the summit, leaders will also speak with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference about the surge in cases and deaths in his country.

Mitigation measures like masks and distancing will be observed at the summit.

In March, the European Commission created an action plan for its European Pillar of Social Rights. Plan goals to be reached by 2030 include an employment rate of at least 78% in the EU, at least 60% of adults attending training courses every year and a reduction of people at risk of social exclusion or poverty by at least 15 million.

"We have learned over the last decade of austerity that the consequence of leaving people behind has been a rise in support for populists offering false hope," Luca Visentini, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, said on the website Social Europe. "It's time for Europe's leaders to deliver real solutions for working people."

FEANTSA, a non-governmental organization studying homelessness in Europe released a report Wednesday ahead of the summit saying the coronavirus pandemic has increased the number of people at risk. The organization said demand for food aid in Western Europe increased to 30% from March to May of 2020.

The organization said one in three young people in Britain lost their jobs because of the pandemic while those aged 15-24 in Ireland experienced the highest job loss during the health crisis.