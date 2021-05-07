Police are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday during an operation that targeted a gang of drug traffickers. Photo by Andre Coelho/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office called for an investigation Friday into a Brazilian police operation that led to the deaths of at least 25 people, including a police officer.

The raid occurred Thursday when police officers opened fire into the Jacarezinho neighborhood, a low-income section of Rio de Janeiro.

Multiple injuries were reported, in addition to the 25 dead. Police started the operation after receiving reports that drug traffickers were recruiting children.

Human Rights Office spokesman Rupert Colville said that it was Rio's deadliest police operation in more than a decade.

"[It] furthers a long-standing trend of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by police in Brazil's poor, marginalized and predominantly Afro-Brazilian neighborhoods, known as favelas," Colville said in a statement.

The U.N. office called for an investigation and a broad review of police operations in the area.

Colville said he's "disturbed" that the operation occurred despite a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling last year that restricted police operations in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We remind the Brazilian authorities that the use of force should be applied only when strictly necessary," he said. "Lethal force should be used as a last resort and only in cases where there is an imminent threat to life or of serious injury."