Parties have been discussing a potential U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal at this Vienna, Austria, hotel. A French foreign minister called Friday's talks a "moment of truth" for relations between Iran and the other nations that are party to the deal. File Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- High-level talks aimed at returning the United States to the Iran nuclear deal resumed on Friday in Vienna with some indications of optimism at the summit.

Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov said after the discussions that participants agreed on the need "to intensify the process."

"The delegations seem to be ready to stay in Vienna as long as necessary to achieve the goal," he tweeted.

Since the U.S. withdrawal in 2018, Iran has stepped up efforts to enrich and stockpile uranium while introducing more advanced centrifuges. The agreement offers Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

A French foreign minister called Friday's talks a "moment of truth" for relations between Iran and the other nations that are party to the deal.

A U.S. official said Thursday the United States and Iran could return to the deal within weeks, but that decision is up to Tehran. They said the first three rounds helped "crystallize" what both nations need to do to comply with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Washington would have to remove sanctions against Iran that were imposed after the U.S. withdrawal and Iran would have to walk back steps it took to distance itself from the accord.

A nuclear site agreement between Iran and the United Nations is scheduled to end later this month. If it's not renewed, the United Nations would have restricted access to the Iranian sites.

"We need to achieve some progress urgently because due to Iran's breaches of its own commitments Iran has never been closer to a nuclear weapon," French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told The Guardian.

"The U.S. is very determined to make progress -- they sent the necessary gesture and signals to show they were ready to take the necessary decisions to lift sanctions."

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said negotiations must wrap by the start of June.

Iran deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is still demanding that the United States drop its sanctions, including those related to oil and banking. The U.S. official said Tehran shouldn't expect any major concessions and success or failure of the nuclear deal now depends on Iran.

The official said Iran has asked for more sanctions relief than are required under the nuclear deal, and has offered "unrealistic commitments" in adhering to its end of the deal.