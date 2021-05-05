Breaking News
Oversight Board upholds ban of former President Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
Report: U.S. spy planes deployed near North Korea amid possible military activity
Pfizer seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine, awaits OK for adolescents
Donald Trump launches website to host public statements
Court rules Impossible Foods can use 'heme' to make burgers 'taste like meat'
Supreme Court weighs shorter sentences for crack cocaine offenses
Scenes from stampede at religious event in northern Israel
