Workers and family members bring bodies for cremation near multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 to an area that has been converted for mass cremations in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

India became the first country in the world to pass 400,000 daily cases on Saturday with 401,993 and it dropped to 392,488 Sunday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A young beneficiary gets her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Young beneficiaries show their documents before getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a school in New Delhi on Monday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Tankers with medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients travel the highway in Ghaziabad, India. There is a shortage of oxygen in many parts of the country. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

"Healthcare infrastructure cannot expand indefinitely, oxygen supplies have been ramped up but still there is shortage given the caseload. It's clear that we have to decrease the cases. It is a human-to-human spread. For at least two weeks, if we are able to stop that, we will decrease the case load. That will help decrease mortality, give some relief to health infrastructure and cut the cycle of transmission," a member of the nation's coronavirus task force said in a report by the Indian Express. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers set up an temporary COVID-19 care center of 320 beds with oxygen support at the temple. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

A relative of a COVID-19 patient reacts as her family member receives free oxygen in New Delhi. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Oxygen has run short in India. The United States has promised to send supplies. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling center on Monday to refill their empty cylinders as demand rises. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

Family members mourn the death of a COVID-19 patient at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

More than 20 million Indians have been infected with the coronavirus as it continues to spread with 3,500 deaths in 24 hours. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

COVID-19 patients receive oxygen at a care center, converted from a sports complex, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- India's top diplomat said Wednesday he's possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and will not physically attend the Group of 7 summit meetings in London, in the latest turn linked to a significant surge in cases in the South Asian nation.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who'd only just arrived in London when he received the news that he may have been exposed, said he will hold meetings remotely.

Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday. The two were originally supposed to meet at Chevening in Kent.

"Was made aware [Tuesday] evening of exposure to possible COVID positive cases," Jaishankar tweeted Wednesday.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 meeting today as well."

The G7 summit in London is the first in-person gathering of the world's top diplomats since the start of the pandemic last year. Health officials have set up daily coronavirus testing that can accommodate as many as 50 people per hour and physical distancing measures are in place.

India has seen its greatest surge in cases over the past month. It surpassed 20 million total cases earlier this week, which is second only to the United States, and is struggling to maintain measures like oxygen at hospitals and COVID-19 vaccines.

The United States this week imposed a ban on travelers from India, except U.S. citizens and certain others who are exempt.