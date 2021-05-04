At least 15 people died when a bridge on the elevated track of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro between Olivos and Tezonco station collapsed Monday night. Photo by Carlos Ramierz/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Mexico City on Monday night when a subway train derailed following the collapse of an overpass, officials said.

Mexico's civil protection agency said the derailment occurred on Line 12 near Olivos Station in southeast Mexico City where emergency teams had arrived and were asking people to stay clear.

The agency upgraded the death toll from 15 early Tuesday, stating 49 other had been transferred to local hospitals while rescue work continues.

The city's attorney general's office said experts in photography, criminology, land traffic and other areas had also arrived at the scene.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted a support beam had failed, causing the overpass to partially collapse and the train to plummet to the ground.

"I am on site supporting the installation of the command center," she tweeted.

Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said it was a "terrible tragedy.

"Of course, causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined," he tweeted. "I reiterate myself and the entire disposal of the authorities to contribute in whatever is necessary."

The civil protection agency said rescue work was still underway early Tuesday with some 450 police officers and 90 paramedics at the scene.

This is a developing story.