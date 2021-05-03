An Israeli Zaka rescue member picks up hats of men left after the deadly stampede. Photo by Aaron Baruch Leibowitz/Zaka | License Photo

Members of the Hatzalah Israeli rescue team embrace at the scene of the stampede. Photo by Hatzalah | License Photo

Israeli rescue teams stand by body bags of those killed during the deadly stampede. Photo by Ishay Jerusalemite/Behadrei Haredim | License Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Mount Meron, where the fatalities were reported. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI | License Photo

More than 45 people were crushed to death and at least 40 injured. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Mourners gather in Jerusalem for the funeral of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg. Tens of thousands had congregated for Lag B'Omer. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Men carry the prayer shawl-covered body of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg at his funeral. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Mourners surround the prayer shawl-covered body of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg at his funeral in Jerusalem,on April 30, 2021. Goldberg died in a stampede during the Lag B'Omer Festival on Mount Meron in northern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Israeli officials said Monday they will open a special investigation into a deadly stampede last week during a religious event on Mount Meron that killed 45 people, including a 19-year-old American man.

Israeli state comptroller Matanyahu Englman said the stampede at the Lag B'Omer Jewish Festival "could have been prevented" and said part of the review will be aimed at preventing a similar disaster in the future.

Justice minister Benny Gantz and multiple nonprofits have called for a state commission of inquiry to be appointed by the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet said whether he will call for such a commission.

More than 140 people were injured in Friday's stampede.

Among the dead were six U.S. citizens and two legal residents. U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Israel Jonathan Shrier confirmed the total in a tweet Sunday.

"We continue to work with local authorities to provide all possible support to grieving families," he wrote.

Five of the six Americans were identified as New Jersey resident Donny Morris, 19, New Yorker residents Eliezer Zvi Yuzef, 26, and Menachem Knoblowitz, 22; Yousef Amran Tauber and Yousef Kahn.