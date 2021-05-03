Sweden has also announced it will provide 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX program. File Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE

Homeless people wait for COVID-19 screening and testing at a shelter in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 9, 2020. The GAVI/COVAX alliance aims to provide coronavirus vaccines to lower-income nations where there has been less access to the shots. File Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE

A health official examines a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, which were acquired through the international COVAX alliance, at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on April 1. File Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- An alliance aimed at sending coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries said Monday it has an agreement to distribute as many as 500 million doses of Moderna's vaccine.

The deal between Moderna and the GAVI alliance will start later this year and run through 2022 as part of the global COVAX program, officials said.

"We are very pleased to sign this new agreement with Moderna, giving COVAX facility participants access to yet another highly efficacious vaccine," GAVI CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said in a statement.

Moderna's vaccine received approval by the World Health Organization on Friday, which is a prerequisite for COVAX eligibility.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel called the move "an important milestone" in getting people vaccinated worldwide, particularly those in poorer nations where access to the vaccines has been more challenging.

"Many countries have limited resources to access COVID-19 vaccines," Bancel said in a statement. "We remain committed to doing everything that we can to ending this ongoing pandemic."

GAVI, a global private-public partnership, is a collaboration with the WHO and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to aid almost 100 lower-income economies by expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sweden has also recently agreed to donate 1 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX program.