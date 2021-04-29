One of the tombs found by Egyptian archaeologists includes a skeleton. Experts say the tombs cover three different civilizations. Photo courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

April 29 (UPI) -- Egypt announced Thursday that archaeologists recently discovered more than 100 rare tombs dating back three different ancient civilizations.

The archaeological finds were made during excavations led by Sayed Al-Talhawi in the Kom al-Khaljan in the Daqahliya governorate. The finds were announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The discoveries covered the civilizations known as Bhutto 1 and 2 around 3100 B.C.; Naqada III, about 3000 B.C.; and the second transition era known as the Hyksos period, 1650 to 1550 B.C.

Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, called the findings "an important historical and archaeological addition to the site."

Waziri said 68 tombs dating back to the period of the civilization of Lower Egypt and five tombs were from the era of Naqada III and 37 tombs were from the era of Hyksos.

Ayman Ashmawi, head of the Egyptian antiquities sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the Lower Egypt tombs were oval-shaped pits cut in the island's sandy layer and contain people buried in a squatting position.

Ashmawi said most of the bodies lay on their left side with their head pointing westward. In addition to uncovering the remains of a baby buried inside a pottery vase from the Bhutto 2 period, a small pot of spherical pottery was placed with it.

The five tombs from Naqada III were also oval-shaped pits cut, they said. Inside the pits, researchers found a collection of distinctive funerary furniture, cylindrical and triangular pots and kohl plate prayers.

Nadia Khader, head of the central department of lower Egypt in the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said 31 of the 37 Hyksos tombs had semi-rectangular pits ranging in depths from 8 inches to more than 2 feet, with all the burials in extended positions with their heads facing west and upward. A pottery coffin was found inside a child's burial ground with some funeral furniture.

Researchers also found a collection of ovens, stoves, remnants of brick buildings, crockery and amulets in the location, the ministry said.