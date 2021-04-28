April 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Electoral Commission has launched a formal investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson funded renovations to his apartment, the funding watchdog announced Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission said in a statement that there are "reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred" in the funding of renovations to Johnson's home on 11 Downing Street.

"We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case," it said.

Johnson was allegedly given an $80,000 loan from a Conservative donor and peer to pay for $280,000 worth of renovations to the apartment.

Prime ministers are given $41,000 of public money each year to renovate the property during their term and the Electoral Commission said it would look into "whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street" may have violated legal donation reporting requirements.

Pressure on Johnson to answer for where the funding came from escalated over the weekend when Dominic Cummings, who left his role as the prime minister's chief adviser last year, alleged in a blog post that Johnson planned to "have donors secretly pay for the renovation."

Cummings added that he warned Johnson at the time the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations."

Lawyers for the opposing Labor Party requested the Electoral Commission call for an investigation and ministers of Johnson's Tory Party have not denied the reports that Johnson used political funds to pay for the renovations.

Johnson has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying no party funds were used and he covered the costs of the renovations "personally."

The Electoral Commission's announcement came before the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in Parliament where Johnson admonished opposition MP Keir Starmer for using time to ask about the allegations.

"He has half an hour every week to put serious sensible questions to me ... and he goes on and on ... about wallpaper when, as I told him umpteen times now, I paid for it," he said.