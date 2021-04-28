Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster speaks at 'A Better Deal' event in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. Foster announced she will be stepping down as Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) party leader on May 20 and as First Minister of Northern Ireland by the end of June. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

April 28 (UPI) -- Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, announced her resignation effective May 28 to stem revolt over Brexit.

Foster, who has led the party for the past six years, also holds the position of the first minister of Northern Ireland. She will leave that post at the end of June.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their First Minister and to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone," Foster said in a statement released by the Democratic Unionists. "I first entered the Assembly in 2003 and undoubtedly the journey of the last 18 years has been memorable."

She expressed gratitude for the kindness and support of those who have helped her.

While the party supported Brexit, some blamed Foster and her supporters for trade barriers in the Irish Sea that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated as part of his final deal with the European Union so it wouldn't violate Ireland's Good Friday Agreement.

"Whilst the focus is on me today I recognize that will pass," Foster said. "For me, my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom.

I am the first to recognize there have been ups and downs over the last five and a half years."