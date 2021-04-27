SEOUL, April 27 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that he anticipates that his meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden will get a stalled peace process with North Korea back on track.
Moon made the remarks on the third anniversary of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the border village of Panmunjom in the DMZ, which featured a historic handshake by the two leaders.
The meeting resulted in the Panmunjom Declaration, an agreement that promised to ease military tensions while working towards denuclearizing and unifying the Korean Peninsula.
"We hope that the summit, scheduled for late May, will further strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance and serve as an opportunity to closely coordinate North Korea policy and establish a direction for development," Moon said during a cabinet meeting Tuesday. The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.
The South Korean president, whose opportunities for a breakthrough with Pyongyang are dwindling as he serves out the final year of his term, said that the 2018 declaration has lasting value and has kept the situation on the Korean Peninsula more stable than it was before.
"The Panmunjom Declaration is a milestone of peace that no one can alter," Moon said. "The path of peace promised by the declaration cannot be reversed under any circumstances."
The Panmunjom meeting led to another pair of summits between the two leaders and laid the groundwork for the historic talks between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
However, nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea stalled out after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February 2019 ended without an agreement. Pyongyang had been seeking concessions such as the easing of international sanctions in exchange for taking steps toward dismantling its nuclear arsenal, while Washington held firm on complete denuclearization first.
North Korea also cut off all direct communications with the South last June and destroyed a shared inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong.
Moon said that despite the series of diplomatic setbacks, the Panmunjom Declaration should be revisited and built upon.
"Peace continues even in the midst of a crisis," Moon said. "However, the peace is an unfinished peace ... Now is the time to end a long time of contemplation and start the conversation again."
The South Korean president said that working with the Biden administration offers a fresh opportunity to rekindle dialogue on the peninsula.
"Our government seeks to find a way to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula based on solid cooperation with the Biden government," Moon said. "We hope that dialogue between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States can be restored and a channel of cooperation can be opened."
The Biden administration is conducting a review of its North Korea policy, which is expected to be concluded soon.
Moments from historic Korea summit at Panmunjom
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands in front of the Military Demarcation Line at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, on Friday. It was the first time a North Korean leader had crossed the border since the Korean War. | License Photo
Moon (R) and Kim announce the joint Panmunjom Declaration at the Peace House. | License Photo
Moon and Kim walk in the Joint Security Area. | License Photo
Moon (foreground) looks across the MDL at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone. | License Photo
Moon and Kim shake hands in front of the MDL. | License Photo
Moon and Kim hold hands as they cross the MDL. | License Photo
Moon and Kim hold the historic Inter-Korean Summit in the Peace House. | License Photo
Moon and Kim sign the Panmunjom Agreement, in which the two countries agree on the complete denuclearization of the Peninsula and other cooperative efforts toward peace.
The three-part document specifies ways to fulfill the improvement of inter-Korean relations to seek common prosperity and unification; the easing of military tensions between the two sides; and the permanent establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula. | License Photo
Moon, first lady Kim Jung-sook (R), Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju (L) pose for a commemorative photo before the banquet. | License Photo
Moon, Kim Jung-sook, Kim and Ri converse before posing. | License Photo
Moon and Kim share a hug. | License Photo
"Chairman Kim and I have set an unshakeable milestone on the denuclearization, permanent peace and the shared prosperity of the people on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said in a joint briefing with Kim after they signed the document. | License Photo
"I became profoundly aware that the South and North cannot live separately, as we are flesh and blood and compatriots," Kim said. "We are not two different nations that should fight one another but, we are the same people, of the same blood, who must unite and live peacefully."
| License Photo
Kim signs the guestbook. | License Photo
"Through our firm trust in each other, Kim and I will hold regular summits and direct phone calls frequently," Moon said. He plans to visit Pyongyang this fall, according to the agreement. | License Photo
Seoul and Pyongyang will also refrain from using force on one another as part of measures to ease military tensions and strive to build trust through a step-by-step process, according to the document.
| License Photo
Moon and Kim plant a commemorative pine tree
that dates back to 1953. After shoveling some soil from both Hallasan and Baekdusan mountains onto the newly planted tree, the two leaders watered it with water from the Daedonggang and Hangang rivers. | License Photo
Moon and Kim walk along the footbridge at the Joint Security Area. | License Photo
Moon and Kim enjoy food along the footbridge. | License Photo