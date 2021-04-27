April 27 (UPI) -- Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors and Israeli startup REE Automotive announced a partnership Tuesday to produce all-electric pickup trucks.

In addition to the trucks, the venture will also manufacture electric buses and commercial vehicles, the companies said.

Hino and REE said they hope to have the first hardware prototypes developed by next year. The vehicles will be based on the FlatFormer platform Hino unveiled in Japan two years ago.

"The starting point of this collaboration is the FlatFormer concept we showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show," Hino CEO Yoshio Shimo said in a statement.

"It received an excellent response, and I am delighted to see this FlatFormer concept come closer to reality.

"I'm confident that this business alliance will become a driving force for Hino as we take on the challenge of generating new value in commercial mobility to harmonize with future society."

The companies didn't specify when the new electric vehicles will go on sale.

Tel Aviv-based REE produces "drive-by-wire" systems, which uses electronics to replace typical mechanical controls in vehicles.

Earlier this month, Toyota unveiled an all-electric sport-utility vehicle concept called the bZ4X, which it said would produce vehicles under the Toyota bZ brand.