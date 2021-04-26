Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen at a hospital in Berlin in September while recovering from Novichok poisoning. File courtesy of Alexei Navalny/Instagram/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Russian officials on Monday barred all activities nationwide directly related to prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny and asked a court to label them as "extremist."

Moscow chief prosecutor Denis Popov announced the ban on Monday. It suspends activities at Navalny's office headquarters and prevents it from organizing rallies, publishing materials online on behalf of the organization or taking part in elections and referendums.

Two organizations linked to Navalny -- the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation -- are also banned from using their bank accounts except to pay fines and taxes.

Ivan Zhdanov -- head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Navalny founded -- said Moscow is growing more afraid of the opposition movement, which Navalny has led for years.

"They're just yelling here: We're afraid of your activity, we're afraid of your protests, we're afraid of smart voting," Zhdanov said, according to The Guardian.

The Moscow City Court has held a preliminary hearing to determine whether Navalny's organization and his offices should be listed as "extremist organizations." The hearing will resume Thursday.

Navalny was jailed earlier this year for a parole violation when he failed to appear for a mandated appointment, as he was in Germany recovering from Novichok poisoning. Earlier this month, he began a hunger strike in an attempt to receive care from his doctor. He ended the strike on Friday.

Navalny was transferred to a jail hospital last week and was said to be close to death.