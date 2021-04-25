Riot police responded to a fan brawl at the end of a soccer match between the Rockdale City Suns and Sydney United. File photo by Ilya Andriyanov/Shutterstock

April 25 (UPI) -- Three men were hospitalized and another was arrested in connection with a brawl that erupted at a soccer match Sunday in suburban Sydney, Australian authorities said.

New South Wales Police said three men were taken to St. George Hospital in Sydney after suffering minor injuries during the brawl at Ilinden Sports Centre in Rockdale at the end of a match between the Rockdale City Suns and Sydney United.

Witnesses said rival fans fought with bricks, flares and other improvised weapons.

The three men, who were found suffering lacerations to their limbs, were "armed with metal star pickets, bricks, flares and plastic crates" during the disturbance, authorities said.

After receiving calls around 5 p.m. at the conclusion of the second-tier National Premier League match, the riot squad officers from the state police's Strike Force Azure responded to the scene.

Video posted to social media showed a tense standoff between two groups of fans, some whom were kicking plastic crates while other were shown using a table as a shield, The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

A 23-year-old man from Granville, Australia, was charged with being armed with intent to commit indictable offence and with rioting. He was granted conditional bail to for a Tuesday court appearance and ordered to not to attend any other Premier League games, NSW Police said.

Authorities said they are still looking for two other men they believe can "assist with their inquiries" about the brawl.