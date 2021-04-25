Officials in Indonesia declared all 53 members on the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine dead after the wreckage of the vessel was found deep underwater Sunday. Photo courtesy Indonesian Navy/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- All 53 crew members of an Indonesian Navy submarine were declared dead Sunday after the wreckage of the vessel was found on the seafloor.

Indonesia military commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto announced the discovery of the sunken remains of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which has been missing since Wednesday, in a press conference Sunday, CNN reported.

"We found and confirmed an image of Nanggala submarine parts, like horizontal steering, anchor, exterior body, vertical steering and other submarine parts like safety suits for the crew," he said. "Based on that authentic proof I declare here that the Nanggala submarine sank and all of the crew died."

Tjahjanto said Indonesia's Rigel warship scanned the area with soar and a magnetometer, then the MV Swift Rescue ship from Singapore sent a remote operated vehicle to acquire clearer underwater imagery.

Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono said the submarine was found broken into three parts at a depth of 2,789 feet.

Margono said the submarine did not sink due to human error but rather "a natural/environment factor," but did not provide further details.

He added that an explosion was not thought to have taken place but that pressure likely caused the vessel to crack.

The submarine went missing on Wednesday about 60 miles north of Bali as it descended to conduct torpedo drills and officials on Saturday discovered debris including sponges, pieces of a Muslim prayer mats and bottles of grease used to lubricate the submarine's periscope.

Tjahanjanto said the Indonesian government would work with the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office to retrieve the remnants of the submarine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo described the crew as the country's "best patriots" as he offered condolences to their families.

"This tragedy shocked all of us. Not only the families of the 53 crew members ... but also the entire Indonesian people," he said.