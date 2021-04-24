April 24 (UPI) -- Officials escalated their efforts Saturday to put out a major fire in Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service directed "significant resources" for firefighters working in "extreme conditions" to battle a major gorse fire in Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains above the small seaside resort town of New Castle in County Down.

The agency declared the Mournes fire a "major incident" Saturday.

In a separate statement issued the same day the agency said more than 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze with support of multi-agency partners that has included Coastguard helicopters to obtain an aerial view of the fire, but 'warm weather' has exacerbated the problem.

"We are making good progress however it's been a challenging and exhausting day for everyone involved," Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said in the statement. "Every firefighter on the mountain has been working exceptionally hard and I want to pay tribute to them. They have had to work in intense heat, carrying equipment and they have been physically beating fires out. They have witnessed first-hand the devastation on the mountain yet they are heartened by the support of our local community and the generosity in providing refreshments."

Jennings also thanked others "working tirelessly behind the scenes," to support the firefighters.

"The warm weather is expected to continue over the coming days and the conditions will be perfect for wildfires to start and spread quickly," Jennings added.

"That's why it's more important than ever that we all do our bit to prevent these fires from happening in the first place," he continued, urging people to stay away from the area.

When the fire developed early Friday morning there was hope it could be contained, but light winds spread the flames, Social Democratic and Labor Party assembly member Colin McGrath at Stormont told The Independent.

"By the afternoon of Friday there were some 60 brave firefighters doing their best to maintain the blaze, with the smoke visible from as far away as Downpatrick," he added. "I pay tribute to their bravery and determination. Sadly, this will not only have a devastating impact on the natural landscape but the local economy of New Castle that relies so heavily on the tourist product we associate with the Mournes."

Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the fires at Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain throughout Saturday and members of the public are urged to avoid the Newcastle area, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described the Mourne Mountains, also called the Mournes, as one of the region's most beautiful landmarks, and said the fire was "deeply distressing."

Lewis noted in The Independent that the fire affected the environment with upland areas having "huge potential to store carbon," and paid tribute to the "heroic" firefighters.