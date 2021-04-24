April 24 (UPI) -- Three students abducted from Greenfield University in Nigeria have been killed, a local official said.

The bodies of the three deceased students were found Friday in Kwanan Bature village near the university and have been sent to a mortuary, according to a Facebook post from Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner Samuel Aruwan.

Advertisement

"In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students," Aruwan said in a statement.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, on behalf of the government and people in Kaduna state, sent condolences and prayers to the families and the university community, according to the post.

Armed men abducted at least 20 students and three Greenfield University staff Tuesday night, an official told CNN.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the fatal shooting of the three kidnapped students in a statement to The Sun Nigeria, describing the students as bright students whose lives were cut short by evil.

"My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief," Buhari said in the statement. "May their souls rest in peace."

Buhari also condemned recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna state as "barbaric terror attacks."

The president added those who think profit can be made from the kidnappings by money from ransom or in politics "will realize sooner than later that they are bound by the same fate as their victims."