South Korean sources in Shanghai said a South Korean national died three days after being administered the Sinopharm vaccine. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- A South Korean woman and long-term resident of Shanghai died after being administered the Sinopharm vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 infection, according to multiple press reports.

Family members found the woman, only identified as an individual in her 40s, at home Thursday morning, South Korea's KBS reported.

Three days earlier, she had received the first dose of the Chinese vaccine at Tongren Hospital in Shanghai, South Korean newspaper Asia Business reported.

The vaccine recipient had no pre-existing conditions, but was known to have experienced nausea after inoculation, reports said.

The South Korean consulate in Shanghai said it is "undetermined" whether the woman's death is linked to the vaccine.

The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said Chinese authorities are investigating the death. The chamber requested the South Korean expatriate community "refrain from speculation and rumors," according to KBS.

Park Sang-min, vice chairman of the chamber, told the network that the city of Shanghai also is monitoring the situation and has dispatched forensics experts to examine the case.

The latest incident is sending shockwaves across the South Korean community in the Chinese city. Some people have canceled their vaccine appointments. Results of the autopsy are expected next week, according to KBS.

China began to vaccinate foreigners in the country in March. According to Asia Business, recipients are required to sign a liability waiver that leaves no recourse if they suffer injuries.

Last week, South Korean Consul General to Shanghai Kim Seung-ho became one of the few foreign diplomats in China to receive a Chinese vaccine.

Kim suggested in his statement to Yonhap that he took the vaccine to "maintain a good relationship" with local Chinese authorities.

"It is the most important thing to do for the best possible protection of South Korean citizens" in China, Kim had said.

South Korea has not approved the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines.