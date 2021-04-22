April 22 (UPI) -- A Chinese official Thursday condemned a Pakistani terrorist attack that happened in a hotel where Chinese foreign representatives were staying on Wednesday.

The car bomb attack happened at the Serena Hotel in Quetta, in Pakistan's southwest province of Balochistan. The Chinese delegation, which was not at the hotel when the attack occurred, expressed condolences for those killed and injured in the bombing.

Advertisement

Balochistan officials said five died and 12 were injured. The militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility but it has not been independently confirmed.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed blamed "foreign elements" for the blast.

"These foreign forces cannot see Pakistan prosper and progress," Rasheed said, according to Geo.TV.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke out against the attack, calling it "cowardly."

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday," Khan said Thursday. "Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal and external threats."

An investigation into the bombing continued Thursday. Pakistani officials said security has been beefed up in major cities.