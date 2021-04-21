An undated photo shows the Indonesian military submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a mission. The sub disappeared north of Bali early Wednesday, officials said. File Photo by Indonesian Navy/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Search crews on Wednesday are looking for a missing military submarine that vanished off the Indonesian coast carrying more than 50 people, officials said.

Indonesian military officials said the German-made sub, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing about 60 miles north of Bali while carrying 53 people.

Contact with the submarine was lost early on Wednesday as it was conducting torpedo drills. Officials said the sub ceased communicating as it was making a dive.

Crews from Singapore and Australia have joined in the search.

The 1,400-ton sub was built in the late 1970s and refitted in South Korea in 2012. It was put into service by Indonesia's military as part of its fleet of 12 submarines bought from the former Soviet Union. Indonesia has been looking to modernize the subs to improve defense capabilities.