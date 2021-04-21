Chad President Idriss Deby, who died on Tuesday, is pictured on April 6 while speaking during a campaign rally in N'Djamena, Chad. Photo by Joel Kouam/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of late President Idriss Deby, was named interim president of Chad on Wednesday.

Mahamat Deby, 37, was named head of a military council and will occupy the functions of the president. He will also serve as head of the armed forces, a charter published Wednesday said.

The Chadian military said Tuesday Idriss Deby had died from injuries he received during a fight with Libya-based Front for Change and Concord rebels on the battlefield.

The army also announced a 6 p.m. curfew on Wednesday and closed Chad's borders.

In taking charge of a transitional military council, Mahamat Deby appointed 14 generals to run the country until elections can be held in 18 months.

Mahamat Deby often appeared alongside his father and oversaw presidential security as head of the elite presidential guard. He'd also had been a top commander of the Chadian forces assisting a United Nations peacekeeping mission north of Mali.

Until his death Tuesday, Idriss Deby had been Chad's leader since 1990.

The Front for Change and Concord in Chad has moved toward the capital of N'Djamena in recent days. The group said Tuesday it intends to depose the younger Deby.

"Chad is not a monarchy," the statement said, according to Voice of America. "There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country."

Idriss Deby, 68, had just won election to a sixth term this month before his death. His opponents had boycotted the election.