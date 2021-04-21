April 21 (UPI) -- Negotiations aimed at facilitating the return of the United States to the Iran nuclear deal have made some progress in Austria, but officials say there's still a ways to go.

The talks, which also seek to bring Iran back into compliance with limits in the 2015 agreement, have been slow and were disrupted by an attack this month on an Iranian nuclear facility.

The United States and Iran began indirect negotiations in Vienna earlier this month to rejoin the accord, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The latest round ended on Tuesday and the next round is set to begin next month.

Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union are the remaining parties to the nuclear deal after the United States withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

Iran has taken several steps over the past three years that violate the agreement, including enriching uranium at levels barred by the Obama-era pact.

"Participants took stock of progress made in the ongoing discussions in Vienna regarding specific measures needed in terms of sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation for the possible return of the U.S. to the JCPOA and its full and effective implementation," the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action said in a statement.

"Progress made over the last two weeks," European Union negotiator Enrique Mora tweeted. "But much more hard work needed.

"I continue to think that diplomacy is only way forward for the JCPOA to address ongoing challenges."

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a news briefing Tuesday that the United States and Iran have both expressed interest in further talks.

"It's fair to say that there have been no breakthroughs, but we've always said that this process, even if it were going quite well, would not be easy or quick, and, of course, that remains true," he said.