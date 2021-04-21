Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seen with Prince Harry and Prince Charles during a tribute for Princess Diana at the royal estate in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 4, 1997. File Photo by Ian Stewart/EPA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on Wednesday, 12 days after her husband, Prince Philip, died at a London hospital. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II quietly celebrated her 95th birthday on Wednesday in Windsor less than two weeks after her husband, Prince Philip, died.

The queen was born on April 21, 1926, in London, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. She ascended to the British throne in 1952, five years after marrying Philip.

"This year the queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of royal mourning following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh," the royal family said in a statement.

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," the queen said in a statement.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the commonwealth and around the world."

Millions around the world watched Prince Philip's funeral last weekend. He died April 9 at age 99 and was the longest-serving consort of a British monarch.

COVID-19 restrictions affected Wednesday's royal birthday. The Trooping the Color, a festival typically held in June that observes the queen's birthday, has been canceled in 2021 for the second straight year.

The queen has continued her royal duties since Philip's death. On Tuesday, she hosted a retirement ceremony at Windsor Castle.