Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, travel in an open state carriage during the annual "Trooping the Colour" to celebrate the queen's 90th birthday at The Mall in London on June 11, 2016. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II annual birthday parade and dates back to the era of King Charles II. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Elizabeth, Philip and Sophie, countess of Wessex, watch the fly past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the annual "Trooping the Colour" to celebrate the queen's 90th birthday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave the St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, Norfolk, after attending services January 8, 2017. Photo by Gerry Penny/EPA
Elizabeth attends the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph at Whitehall in London on November 11, 2014. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
William and Kate pose with their children, front row, George and Charlotte and the queen on christening day for Charlotte on July 5, 2015. Back row, from left to right, are Michael Francis Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Carole Elizabeth Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Phillip. Photo courtesy of The British Monarchy
Elizabeth arrives at a welcome ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on June 5, 2014. The queen was on an official three-day state visit, which included a stop in Normandy for the June 6 ceremonies commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth leaves No.10 Downing Street, where she attended a Cabinet meeting for the first time in her reign as monarch, in London on December 18, 2012. The queen greeted the government ministers and received a present as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth, Philip, Charles and Parker Bowles leave Westminster Abbey following the wedding of William and Kate in London on April 29, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth meets guests at the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York on July 6, 2010. Photo by Henny Ray Abrams/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth arrives for the wedding of William and Kate at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth reviews the honor guard during her walk about as she and Philip attend their official departure ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario, July 6, 2010. The royal couple are leaving for the United States after their nine-day tour of Canada. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth addresses the General Assembly at the United Nations on July 6, 2010 in New York. The speech marks her second appearance ever at the U.N., the first taking place in 1957. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth unveils a Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame display as she and Philip attend a dinner hosted by the government of Canada at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, on July 5, 2010. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth waves as she and Philip leave Parliament Hill after being guests of honor for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 1, 2010. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth and Philip arrive at the Royal Ascot on ladies day near Windsor on June 18, 2009. The five-day racing event is seen as the pinnacle of Britain's flat racing season. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth waves to guests gathered in the courtyard of the Wren building at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., on May 4, 2007. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth, Philip, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush tour the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth and first lady Laura Bush visit the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2007. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth and Philip are greeted by U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush as they arrive for a state dinner on the North Portico of the White House on May 7, 2007. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth celebrates her 80th birthday with a walkabout through Windsor town center, attended by thousands of members of the public on April 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth shares a laugh with members of her Canadian military escort as she departs the Museum of the Regiments in Calgary, May 25, 2005. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth carries a bouquet of flowers she received from the crowd of royal well-wishers gathered for her visit to Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on October 10, 2002. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth and Philip make their way down from the plane as they arrive at Pearson International Airport for the Toronto leg of their 12-day Royal Golden Jubilee Visit to Canada on October 9, 2002. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth shakes hands with American actress Jayne Mansfield in London on November 6, 1957. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip are welcomed by George Bush and Barbara Bush on the South Lawn of the White House at the beginning of their state visit to the united States on May 14, 1991. File photo by UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford escort Elizabeth into the White House as she and Prince Philip arrive for a state dinner in their honor on July 7, 1976. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Elizabeth, Philip, Charles and Princess Anne arrive from Windsor for the opening of the Royal Ascot, where they made the traditional open carriage drive down the course before the day's racing began. Royal Ascot is a four-day meeting and apart from offering some of the best racing in the world is the women's fashion event of the year in Britain. File Photo courtesy of British Information Services | License Photo
Elizabeth addresses a joint meeting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies in Santiago, Chile, on November 12, 1968, as Philip (2nd right, front row), listens. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Elizabeth and Philip arrive in an open carriage at the start of the Royal Ascot horse races on June 19, 1984. Photo by Rob Taggart/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth attends a photo call while hosting U.S. President Ronald Reagan first lady Nancy Reagan for their 31st wedding anniversary aboard the yacht "Britannia" on March 4, 1983. Photo by Michael Jacobs/UPI | License Photo
Ronald Reagan hosted an elegant state dinner honoring Elizabeth and Philip at the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum in Golden Gate Park on March 3, 1983. Photo by Rypka/UPI | License Photo
Elizabeth II deadpans a crack about California's abominable weather, but Ronald Reagan breaks up during the Queen's brief address at state dinner on March 3, 1983 at San Francisco's M.F. de Young Museum. Photo by Rypka/UPI | License Photo