Kim Jong Un sent a message of congratulations to Cuba’s newly appointed Communist Party leader Miguel Díaz-Canel , the Rodong Sinmun reported Tuesday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un congratulated the new leader of Cuba's Communist Party, a day after President Miguel Díaz-Canel's appointment to the top post.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun reported Tuesday that Kim sent a letter to Díaz-Canel after the decision of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

"I send you my most heartfelt congratulations and warmest greetings as a comrade," Kim said.

The North Korean leader also described the people of Cuba as "brotherly" to Pyongyang. Kim said he is confident that Cubans would "devote themselves to the struggle" of carrying out the work of the Communist Party.

North Korea has played up bilateral ties with Cuba.

In March, the Rodong issued an editorial that claimed the country was commemorating the 35th anniversary of Fidel Castro's visit to North Korea.

Castro boycotted the 1988 Seoul Olympics during Kim Il Sung's period of rule. In 1986, the former Cuban president visited North Korea to show support for Kim.

On Tuesday, the North Korean newspaper referred to Díaz-Canel's November 2018 visit to Pyongyang.

The Cuban leader "agreed to raise the banner of socialism" and "fight for a common cause" with Kim Jong Un, state media said, referring to the visit when Kim gave the Cuban delegation a red-carpet welcome.