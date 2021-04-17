Britain's Prince Philip dies at 99: A look back

Queen Elizabeth II ride in an open carriage with Prince Philip at the start of the Royal Ascot for the Ascot, England horse races on June 19, 1984. File Photo by Rob Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kate Middleton, holding Princess Charlotte, with her son, Prince George, Prince Harry, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the annual "Trooping the Colour" to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations on June 11, 2016. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Prince Philip, a longtime crusader for conservation and president of the World Wildlife Fund International, urged the world's business and government leaders to "show more concern for the consequences of their actions." The Duke of Edinburgh, 62, made his comments in an interview with UPI in Washington on May 19, 1984. File Photo by Chas Cancellare/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain with Prince Philip leave the Palace of Westminster after the state opening of parliament on April 21, 1966. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Prince Philip (L) asks Gunta Lauga about her horse Argus after winning a special race in the prince's honor at the Moscow Hippodrome on September 3, 1973. UPI File Photo | License Photo

From left to right, First Lady Laura Bush, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President George W. Bush wave from the Truman Balcony of The White House following an arrival ceremony, in Washington on May 7, 2007. The Queen is on the final leg of her six-day visit to America. (UPI Photo/Kevin Dietsch) | License Photo

Prince Philip (C) tours a factory with a display of Russian-made space rockets and satellites during a visit to Moscow in September 1973. UPI File Photo | License Photo

President and Mrs. Reagan welcome Prince Philip (R) to the White House on November 11, 1982. File Photo by Mal Langsdon/UPI | License Photo

Prince Philip shares a laugh with Prime Minister Stephen Harper's wife, Laureen, as a guest of honor at Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, Ontario, July 1, 2010. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II, seen here with Prince Phillip, waves goodbye to French President Francois Mitterrand at Buckingham Palace on October 26, 1984. UPI File Photo | License Photo

President George Bush (R) and first lady Barbara Bush stand with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (L) on May 14, 1991, before a state dinner in honor of the queen's visit to the White House. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive in Toronto for a 12-day Royal Golden Jubilee Visit to Canada on October 9, 2002. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (C) attend a ceremony honoring four officers killed in the line of duty in the Regina, Saskatchewan RCMP Depot Division on March 19, 2005. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Prince Philip (R), accompanied by archaeologist Carter L. Hudgins, views the church at Historic Jamestown, the site of Britain's first settlement in the New World, in Virginia on May 4, 2007. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Prince Philip sits in the royal box at Woodbine Racetrack for the Queen's Plate Stakes horse races near Toronto, Ontario, on July 4, 2010. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

The Queen Mother poses with her immediate family in Buckingham Palace on July 15, 1980, after the special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in honor of her 80th birthday. From left to right, top row, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (children of Margaret), Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Capt. Mark Philips; Seated row, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen Mother and Princess Anne. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Prince Phillip visits the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York on July 6, 2010. Pool Photo by Henny Ray Abrams/UPI | License Photo

Prince Philip hands out Duke of Edinburgh awards to students at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, on July 5, 2010. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Woodbine Entertainment Group President David Wilmot, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sit in the royal box at Woodbine Racetrack for the Queen's Plate Stakes horse races near Toronto, Ontario, July 4, 2010. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip look over a fox's head, which is part of a Native American's ceremonial staff, as they arrive at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on May 3, 2007. At left is Gov. Tim Kaine, with his wife, Anne Holton, in the background. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are presented with a wreath to place at the base of the cenotaph in the Regina, Saskatchewan RCMP Depot Division, March 19, 2005, to honor four officers killed in the line of duty in Mayerthorpe, Alberta, on March 03, 2005. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

U.S. first lady Barbara and President George Bush show Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip around the White House grounds in 1991. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive from Windsor for the opening of the year's Royal Ascot, where they made the traditional open carriage drive down the course before the day's racing began. Royal Ascot is a four-day meeting and apart from offering some of the best racing in the world is the women's fashion event of the year in Britain. Photo likely taken in 1972. File photo courtesy of British Information Services | License Photo

Prince Philip tours a factory with a display of Russian-made space rockets and satellites during a visit to Moscow in September 1973. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Prince Philip (L) and Sir John Killick, Britain's ambassador to the Soviet Union, share jokes about the drizzly weather with Soviet officials greeting Queen Elizabeth's husband on his arrival. Philip piloted the aircraft in the background from London himself. UPI File Photo | License Photo

License Photo Prince Philip (R) presents the World Wildlife Fund gold medal to Harvard Professor Richard Shultes on May 21, 1984, in Washington for his work with rare plants. Prince Phillip is the international president of the World Wildlife Fund and Shultes is the director of the Botanical Museum at Harvard University. File Photo by Jim Hubbard/UPI |

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary aboard the royal yacht Britannia as guests of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on March 4, 1983. The Royal Marine band played "the Anniversary Waltz" for the Reagans. File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to the crowds as they enter the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on November 13, 1968 in an open Landau, escorted by a mounted Guard of Honor. They went once around the track waving to 80,000 fans who were there to watch a soccer match preceded by an elaborate musical show. UPI File Photo | License Photo