Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a meeting with former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd (L) and his delegation at the presidential office in Taipei on Thursday. Photo by Ann Wang/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she is willing to work with "like-minded countries" during a meeting with U.S. delegates visiting Taipei on behalf of President Joe Biden.

Tsai welcomed the delegation, led by former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd, at her office in Taiwan's capital, as tensions rise between the United States and China over U.S. visits to the island nation.

"We are very willing to work with like-minded countries, including the United States to jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and deter adventurous maneuvers and provocations," Tsai said, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Tsai also criticized Chinese military exercises.

The "maneuvers in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan" are unwelcome and "threaten regional peace and stability," the Taiwanese leader said.

Last week China's military conducted air and sea exercises near Taiwan that included the deployment of the aircraft carrier Liaoning. China claimed the deployment was part of a "routine training exercise," and was "organized according to the annual work plans to test the troops' training effectiveness."

Dodd, who helped pass the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act during his term of office, said the law that defines bilateral ties becomes more important "with each passing year," CNA reported.

"You will find the Biden administration, Madam President, to be a reliable, trusted friend," Dodd said. "I'm confident this administration will help you expand your international space and support your investments in self-defense."

The U.S. visit comes after the State Department said the administration would be abiding by new rules for government contacts with Taiwan. The policy will permit working-level meetings with Taiwanese officials in U.S. federal buildings.

China condemned U.S. policy on Tuesday and said that the United States should "stop playing with fire" over Taiwan.

The Biden administration has said Chinese military actions near Taiwan are "potentially destabilizing."