Demonstrators face a water cannon in clashes with police in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday night. It marked the first time in six years that police used the water cannon against rioters. Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Activists and police clashed in Northern Ireland for the seventh straight night late Thursday and early Friday, with security forces resorting to a water cannon to quell demonstrations.

Police used water cannons on hundreds of demonstrators in Belfast who hurled bricks and bottles during the melee. Some witnesses say firecrackers were also used.

Unionists support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom, whereas nationalists favor the country uniting with Ireland.

Nearly two dozen police officers were injured in the latest clashes. Thursday night was the first time police used the water cannon in six years.

The ongoing unrest and riots began last week with unionist complaints about lack of police action against Sinn Fein party members who were accused of breaking COVID-19 restrictions at the funeral for a former Irish Republican Army leader.

Some of the tension stems from a lack of progress on issues related to Britain's exit last year from the European Union and the political and economic effect it has had on Northern Ireland, as it is geographically an EU entry point.

"More attacks on police, this time from nationalist youths," Northern Ireland justice minister Naomi Long tweeted late Thursday.

"Utterly reckless and depressing to see more violence at interface areas tonight. My heart goes out to those living in the area who are living with this fear and disturbance. This needs to stop now before lives are lost."

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told BBC Radio that the Irish and British governments need to work with the region's political parties to end the violence.