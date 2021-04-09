The La Soufriere volcano is seen on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean on Monday. Photo courtesy National Emergency Management Organization/Twitter

April 9 (UPI) -- A volcano on the southeastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted Friday, hours after displaying increased seismic activity and prompting a mass evacuation of residents and visitors.

St. Vincent is the largest of a chain of islands in the Lesser Antilles that make up the country St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The country's Disaster Risk Reduction agency announced the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Advertisement

The agency tweeted that the erupted four days shy of the 42nd anniversary of its 1979 explosion and that ash plumes Friday reached 20,000 feet and blew eastward.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves issued an evacuation order on Thursday for those in the "red zone" of La Soufriereon. The nation's Emergency Management Organization said then that the volcano had been showing increased signs of eruption.

Cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Celebrity said previously that they were sending ships to the island to help in the evacuation.

"Both cruise lines are working closely with St.Vincent authorities to assist residents most at risk," they said in a joint statement.