April 7 (UPI) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday he has quelled an alleged attempt to overthrow him, involving his half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Hussein and up to 20 other officials.

In a public letter addressed to the people of Jordan, Abdullah said the "sedition has been nipped in the bud" adding that Hamzah has pledged to "follow in the steps of the ancestors" and place Jordan's interest in the Constitution and laws "above all considerations."

"The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful," he said. "Sedition came from within and without our one house and nothing compares to my shock, pain and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family and as a leader of this proud people."

On Sunday, Hamzah released a video saying the chief of the general staff told him he was not allowed to leave his home or communicate with people and was ordered to stop actions that could be used to target Jordan's "security and stability."

Additionally, 20 other people had been arrested after officials said they had discovered a far-reaching plot to unseat Abdullah that involved at least one other Jordanian royal, tribal leaders and members of the country's political and security establishment as well as unspecified "foreign" backing.

On Wednesday, Abdullah said Hamzah was "with his family, at his palace, in my care."

He added that an investigation has been launched into the attempt to unseat him.

Abdullah on Wednesday, spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, who expressed strong support for Jordan and underscored "the importance of King Abdullah II's leadership to the United States and the region," the White House said.

Multiple other nations including Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Kuwait expressed support for Abdullah over the weekend as news of the alleged plot spread.