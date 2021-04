Activists rally to support jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Calif., on February 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seriously ill in prison and is being tested for COVID-19, his attorney said Tuesday.

Navalny, who was poisoned in Russia last year and spent months in recovery, was taken to the prison's sick ward for a respiratory illness.

Advertisement

Last week, Navalny had said he was going on a hunger strike and requested medical care for back pain.

Prison officials said Navalny is under medical supervision, adding that he also showed a high fever. The results of the COVID-19 testing wasn't immediately reported.

Navalny is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence after being found guilty earlier this year for violating terms of his parole related to a suspended sentence from years ago.

Navalny, who was taken in custody in January after returning to Russia, said his imprisonment was politically motivated.

Navalny said Monday there has been a tuberculosis outbreak at his prison, but insisted that he will continue his hunger strike. He noted that his fever reached nearly 101 degrees Fahrenheit and he'd developed a severe cough.

The Russian government has been accused of poisoning Navalny with the Soviet-era chemical agent novichok, the same agent the Kremlin is accused of using against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter in Britain in 2018.