April 6 (UPI) -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seriously ill in prison and is being tested for COVID-19, his attorney said Tuesday.

Navalny, who was poisoned in Russia last year and spent months in recovery, was taken to the prison's sick ward for a respiratory illness.

Last week, Navalny had said he was going on a hunger strike and requested medical care for back pain.

Prison officials said Navalny is under medical supervision, adding that he also showed a high fever. The results of the COVID-19 testing wasn't immediately reported.

Navalny is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence after being found guilty earlier this year for violating terms of his parole related to a suspended sentence from years ago.

Navalny, who was taken in custody in January after returning to Russia, said his imprisonment was politically motivated.

Navalny said Monday there has been a tuberculosis outbreak at his prison, but insisted that he will continue his hunger strike. He noted that his fever reached nearly 101 degrees Fahrenheit and he'd developed a severe cough.

The Russian government has been accused of poisoning Navalny with the Soviet-era chemical agent novichok, the same agent the Kremlin is accused of using against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter in Britain in 2018.