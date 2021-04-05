April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean electronics firm LG announced Monday it will be closing its mobile phone business after years of declining sales.

The company made the announcement in a statement Monday after its board of directors approved the decision to stop producing or selling the handsets.

"LG's strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas," including electric vehicle components, smart homes, robotics and artificial intelligence, among other segments, the South Korean company said.

LG said it will continue to sell its available stock of phones and provide service for them in the form of support and updates "for a period of time" that may vary depending on the region.

"Details related to employment will be determined at the local level," it said.

LG, which entered the mobile phone business more than two decades ago, was the world's third most popular cellphone maker until 2008, a year before the market would be completely changed by the emergence of the iPhone, The Korea Herald reported.

However, LG's handset division took a downward turn in 2015, which was the last time it was in the black, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

LG said it expects the wind down of its mobile phone business to be completed by July 31.