Pyongyang’s state media is reviving the memory of late leader Kim Il Sung ahead of a Workers’ Party meeting. File Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- North Korea paid tribute to regime founder Kim Il Sung and his "noble life" the same day state media reported Workers' Party officials visited the mausoleum of late leaders.

Rodong Sinmun said Monday Kim's motto was to "cherish the North Korean people" and that he demonstrated leadership through the "realization of ideology and brought them into material reality."

Praise for the late leader comes the same day KCNA reported Workers' Party cell members paid tribute to Kim and the late Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun.

"The participants in the 6th Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il lie in state," the Korean Central News Agency said.

On Monday the Rodong said the "people long for their father-leader even more with the passage of time," a reference to Kim Il Sung.

The newspaper also referred to Kim's economic policy of paying visits to factories and rural areas.

North Korea's first leader began economic campaigns in 1956 with a visit to a steel mill, as part of the "Chollima Movement." Kim called for boosting economic production in the aftermath of the Korean War. The regime used patriotic slogans and propaganda campaigns to mobilize people to raise factory and agricultural output. North Korean goods never became commercially viable on the international market, however.

The Rodong also referred to the chemical industry on Monday, referring to localized development as a source of economic revival.

The chemical industry reached its peak in the '80s, the Rodong said.

Seoul said Monday the party cell members' activity and upcoming conference appear to be part of projects to enact the policies introduced at the Eighth Party Congress in January, Yonhap reported.